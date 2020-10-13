Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar targets Lalu Yadav and family, says new generation should be told about Jungle Raj

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (left) at a press conference in Patna on Tuesday, October 6. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is addressing his second virtual rally which will cover 11 constituencies in five districts. Sushil Modi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Bhupendra Yadav, and Nityanand Rai will also be campaigning for the saffron party today.

On Monday, addressing his first virtual rally after the announcement of seat-sharing formula by the NDA, Nitish Kumar cautioned voters against those out to create ill-will and practising family politics, and asked them to judge him by his work over the last 15 years. The rally was focussed on 12 constituencies in Banka, Munger and adjoining districts that vote on October 28.

Meanwhile, over a week after the RJD and Congress announced a seat-sharing pact for the Bihar Assembly elections, the parties are yet to reveal the full list of seats that they will contest, triggering confusion and growing resentment in the Congress ranks. The Congress has so far announced candidates for 21 seats, but most of the senior leaders are clueless about the rest of the constituencies that the party will contest, prompting many to wonder at the reason for the unusual secrecy. Several middle-rung leaders claim that the RJD has succeeded in giving the Congress “difficult” seats.

Voting for 243 assembly constituencies in the state will be held in three phases — October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). The counting of votes will take place on November 10.