Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar targets Lalu Yadav and family, says new generation should be told about Jungle Raj

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is addressing his second virtual rally which will cover 11 constituencies in five districts. Sushil Modi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Bhupendra Yadav, and Nityanand Rai will also be campaigning for the saffron party today.
On Monday, addressing his first virtual rally after the announcement of seat-sharing formula by the NDA, Nitish Kumar cautioned voters against those out to create ill-will and practising family politics, and asked them to judge him by his work over the last 15 years. The rally was focussed on 12 constituencies in Banka, Munger and adjoining districts that vote on October 28.
Meanwhile, over a week after the RJD and Congress announced a seat-sharing pact for the Bihar Assembly elections, the parties are yet to reveal the full list of seats that they will contest, triggering confusion and growing resentment in the Congress ranks. The Congress has so far announced candidates for 21 seats, but most of the senior leaders are clueless about the rest of the constituencies that the party will contest, prompting many to wonder at the reason for the unusual secrecy. Several middle-rung leaders claim that the RJD has succeeded in giving the Congress “difficult” seats.
Voting for 243 assembly constituencies in the state will be held in three phases — October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Some people only talk about family. Son-daughter, husband and wife. Keep doing that but for us, the whole Bihar is my family.
To motivate for higher education, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be given to unmarried women on passing the intermediate exam and Rs 50,000 to women on passing graduation.
The participation of women will be increased based on reservation in regional administration such as police station, blocks, subdivision and district level offices. So that there should be equal participation of men and women everywhere.
Nitish Kumar says, "In the program that we did on September 7, we gave details of every work. The work that is left will also be completed. We worked for the farmers through the agricultural road map."
"The government made many schemes for SC / ST class, minority society, backward society. They have been linked to the mainstream. We have launched the entrepreneurial scheme. Loans are being given to SC / ST sections," he adds
We worked for the education of girls, this time the number of girls was more than boys in the matriculation examination. Worked to bring the children who were deprived of school to school. Earlier, less than 1 lakh and 70 thousand girls used to go to school in the entire Bihar, now it has been more than 9 lakhs. We have controlled the fertility rate in Bihar and for this, we have educated people.
People talk about development but they do not know how much Bihar has developed. The whole state has grown, no one wants to set up industries here because there is no sea here, so we are working to establish industries at the local level. Today GDP has increased from 88 thousand crore in 2006-07 to 4 lakh 14 thousand and 977 crore. The per capita income has been Rs 34,483.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has warned of "stern action" on "proven reports" about misuse of social media to promote communal and caste violence during the Bihar assembly polls. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asserted the poll panel was committed to ensuring free, fair, peaceful, transparent and safe polling in the elections, the first being held amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Arora said the Commission expected various social media platforms to cooperate in holding the elections
The JD(U) has a page called “Nitish Cares” was created on May 30 and has 230 videos and 900 infographics. “The team covers issues like Covid, floods, development, the Saat Nishchay programme (of Nitish), the CM’s speeches etc,” a member says. Overall, 350 videos and over 1,200 graphics have been created.
Nitish Kumar says, 'We had said that we will establish the rule of law, will develop with justice, will develop every section and have done so.'
Targetting Lalu Yadav and his Rabri Devi, Kumar says, 'We have worked. Before us, the husband-wife got to rule here but what did they do? What was the status of the law? People rightly say that the new generation should be told about Jungle Raj in Bihar.'
15 lakh people were kept in the quarantine center for 14 days and all were taken care of properly. Rs 5,300 were spent on each person, the amount we have arranged is not being utilized but still, all the resources have been made available.
We are trying to reach people through new technologies. We will talk to people throigh video conferencing.We provided financial help to people during Covid-19. We don't have a habit of unnecessarily advertising on what we do, but we have to tell when people ask for it.
The coronavirus has been across the world. No one knows whether the infection will go up or down in Bihar. But we have worked for it. About 22 lakh people were brought via train and arrangements were made to quarantine 15 lakh people.
