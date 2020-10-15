Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar to address rallies in Patna, Jamui

Voting for 243 assembly constituencies in the state will be held in three phases -- October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: In the race to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will today address four rallies in Jamui, Lakhisarai, Patna and Sheikhpura. Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi will also address rallies in Jamui, Gurura, Aurangabad. Jan Adhikar Party chief Rajesh Ranjan will reach out to the electorate in Buxar.

Battle lines have been drawn for Raghopur assembly constituency with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his main BJP rival Satish Kumar filing nominations on Wednesday. Tejashwi, who has been chosen by the anti-NDA grouping as its chief ministerial candidate, is seeking re-election from Raghopur seat, he won on his maiden outing in electoral politics in 2015.

The BJP, meanwhile, issued its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, repeating four state ministers and majority of the sitting MLAs. With this the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28. Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav joined the Congress.

