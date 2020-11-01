scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 01, 2020
Bihar polls
Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi to address four rallies; Tejaswhi has 15 lined up

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live News Updates: Campaigning for the second phase will end Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav will lead the campaigns.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi, Patna | Updated: November 1, 2020 10:00:47 am
Bihar elections results will be announced on November 10

Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: With campaigning for the second phase ending this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four back to back rallies in Bihar to garner support for the NDA candidates. Modi will start his Sunday election tour with a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. As per the itinerary, from Chapra he will go to Samastipur to address a public meeting in Housing Board ground, then at Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha. According to sources in the JD(U) in Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany Modi in Samastipur and Bagaha meetings.

RJD leader and opposition’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav will address 15 campaigns across the state. In an interview to The Indian Express, Yadav talks about the “overwhelming” crowds at his rallies, says he plans to “build on the gains of social justice”, and explains why his promise of jobs is financially tenable.

The virus failed to impact the turnout in the first phase of polling with 55.69 per cent of the nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission, as compared to the corresponding assembly segments which went to poll in the 2015 state elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout this time was higher.

Live Blog

Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Political campaigning continues, second phase of polling scheduled for Nov 3. Follow LIVE updates here

10:00 (IST)01 Nov 2020
Bihar will push CM Nitish Kumar into retirement: Tejashwi Yadav

Taking an aim at Nitish Kumar's retirement policies in the state, Tejashwi Yadav said the people of Bihar will make the chief minister retire now

09:31 (IST)01 Nov 2020
Won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that he would not be surprised if the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav became chief minister after the Bihar Assembly polls. Speaking at an event organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Raut said all eyes are on ongoing elections in the northern state. "There is a youngster who does not have any support, andinvestigation agencies like CBI and ED are hounding him. He is challenging the Union government as it is suppressing opposition parties," the Sena leader said, referring to Tejashwi. "Therefore, I will not be surprised if he became the chief minister of Bihar," Raut added.

BJP chief JP Nadda (right) at a roadshow in Hajipur. (Source: Twitter/JP Nadda)

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday asserted that NDA ismoving towards a historic  victory in Bihar. At a roadshow in Hajipur, attacking the opposition, Nadda said: " The public has once again made up its mind to teach a lesson to those doing politics of lies, loot, fear and corruption. "

Meanwhile, in his latest attack on Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that 60 scams worth Rs 30,000 crore have taken place under the chief minister's term till date. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself counted 33 of the total five years ago when the BJP and JD(U) were not in alliance during the 2015 assembly polls. "The scams are related to paddy, toilet construction and scholarships," he tweeted.

In other news, observers have not recommended reelections in any of the 71 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on October 28, sources in the Election Commission told news agency PTI on Friday. State Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivas, in his report based on inputs provided by returning officers and district election officers, said that repolling was not required in any of the seats, they added.

