Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi to address four rallies; Tejaswhi has 15 lined up

Bihar elections results will be announced on November 10

Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: With campaigning for the second phase ending this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four back to back rallies in Bihar to garner support for the NDA candidates. Modi will start his Sunday election tour with a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. As per the itinerary, from Chapra he will go to Samastipur to address a public meeting in Housing Board ground, then at Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha. According to sources in the JD(U) in Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany Modi in Samastipur and Bagaha meetings.

RJD leader and opposition’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav will address 15 campaigns across the state. In an interview to The Indian Express, Yadav talks about the “overwhelming” crowds at his rallies, says he plans to “build on the gains of social justice”, and explains why his promise of jobs is financially tenable.

The virus failed to impact the turnout in the first phase of polling with 55.69 per cent of the nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission, as compared to the corresponding assembly segments which went to poll in the 2015 state elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout this time was higher.