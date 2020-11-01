Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi to address four rallies; Tejaswhi has 15 lined up

Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: With campaigning for the second phase ending this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four back to back rallies in Bihar to garner support for the NDA candidates. Modi will start his Sunday election tour with a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. As per the itinerary, from Chapra he will go to Samastipur to address a public meeting in Housing Board ground, then at Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha. According to sources in the JD(U) in Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany Modi in Samastipur and Bagaha meetings.
RJD leader and opposition’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav will address 15 campaigns across the state. In an interview to The Indian Express, Yadav talks about the “overwhelming” crowds at his rallies, says he plans to “build on the gains of social justice”, and explains why his promise of jobs is financially tenable.
The virus failed to impact the turnout in the first phase of polling with 55.69 per cent of the nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission, as compared to the corresponding assembly segments which went to poll in the 2015 state elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout this time was higher.
Taking an aim at Nitish Kumar's retirement policies in the state, Tejashwi Yadav said the people of Bihar will make the chief minister retire now
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that he would not be surprised if the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav became chief minister after the Bihar Assembly polls. Speaking at an event organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Raut said all eyes are on ongoing elections in the northern state. "There is a youngster who does not have any support, andinvestigation agencies like CBI and ED are hounding him. He is challenging the Union government as it is suppressing opposition parties," the Sena leader said, referring to Tejashwi. "Therefore, I will not be surprised if he became the chief minister of Bihar," Raut added.