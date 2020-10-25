scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Bihar polls
Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: CM Nitish Kumar to shortly address rally in Phulparas

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live News Updates: As part of today's campaign, Former Jharkhand chief Minister Raghubar Das is scheduled to address a rally in Amarpur Bazaar.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 25, 2020 12:14:58 pm
Polling in Bihar is scheduled to begin from October 28.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: As voting for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar inches closer, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is expected to address the public in Phulparas constituency on Sunday. As Kumar bids for a record fourth term as CM, there is now a sense of deep hurt that he did little during the lockdown as migrant workers walked back home, and did nothing to hold them back once it was lifted.

As part of today’s campaign, Former Jharkhand chief Minister Raghubar Das is scheduled to address a rally in Amarpur Bazaar. Besides, other BJP leaders including Manish Tiwari, Aswini Kumar Choubey and Radha Mohan Singh are scheduled to address the public at different locations in the poll-bound state.

Meanwhile, an Election Commission data analysed by The Sunday Express show that the young electorate in state has shrunk significantly.

According to the data, the total under-30 electorate has decreased by 12.4% — from 2.04 crore to 1.79 crore — since the last Assembly election. The drop is even sharper in the 18-19 years voter category, which is less than half of the 2015 tally. There are 11.17 lakh first-time voters registered this time as opposed to 24.13 lakh in 2015.

Election officials on the ground attribute the drop to the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Live Blog

Bihar assembly elections 2020 LIVE updates: Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.

12:14 (IST)25 Oct 2020
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urges the public to vote for JD(U) candidate Sheela Mandal in Phulparas

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urges the public of Phulparas constituency to vote for JD(U) candidate Sheela Mandal with majoirty votes so that Bihar witnesses more development. 

12:10 (IST)25 Oct 2020
Nitish Kumar begins addressing public at Phulparas constituency

Bihar Chief Minister begins addressing the public at Phulparas constituency

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi contrasted the NDA rule in Bihar with the Opposition’s “misrule” during the 1990s, BJP President J P Nadda on Saturday tried to counter the rival parties’ focus on jobs for youths with a promise that the NDA government, when it returns to power, will “work to provide employment to 19 lakh people” in the state.

“There will be a self-sufficient Bihar through a self-sufficient India. It is the responsibility of the government to create job opportunities in Bihar and NDA’s Nitish Kumar government will work to provide employment to 19 lakh people,” Nadda said while addressing an election rally in Nalanda.

Nadda’s promise comes in the backdrop of promises of jobs by the RJD and LJP, which political observers see as getting traction among the voters or at least mobilising crowds in their rallies, especially for RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

And amid the opposition's criticism of the BJP's Bihar poll promise of free Covid vaccines, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on Saturday that the announcement was perfectly in order and a party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power.

Sitharaman had released BJP's manifesto for the Bihar polls earlier this week. A highlight of the promises made in the document was free Covid-19 vaccines for the state's people if the saffron party comes back to power.

The voting in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.