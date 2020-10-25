Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: CM Nitish Kumar to shortly address rally in Phulparas

Polling in Bihar is scheduled to begin from October 28.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: As voting for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar inches closer, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is expected to address the public in Phulparas constituency on Sunday. As Kumar bids for a record fourth term as CM, there is now a sense of deep hurt that he did little during the lockdown as migrant workers walked back home, and did nothing to hold them back once it was lifted.

As part of today’s campaign, Former Jharkhand chief Minister Raghubar Das is scheduled to address a rally in Amarpur Bazaar. Besides, other BJP leaders including Manish Tiwari, Aswini Kumar Choubey and Radha Mohan Singh are scheduled to address the public at different locations in the poll-bound state.

Meanwhile, an Election Commission data analysed by The Sunday Express show that the young electorate in state has shrunk significantly.

According to the data, the total under-30 electorate has decreased by 12.4% — from 2.04 crore to 1.79 crore — since the last Assembly election. The drop is even sharper in the 18-19 years voter category, which is less than half of the 2015 tally. There are 11.17 lakh first-time voters registered this time as opposed to 24.13 lakh in 2015.

Election officials on the ground attribute the drop to the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.