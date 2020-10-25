Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Empowerment of women is development of Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: As voting for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar inches closer, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar addressed the public in Phulparas constituency on Sunday saying “women empowerment is development of Bihar”. As Kumar bids for a record fourth term as CM, there is now a sense of deep hurt that he did little during the lockdown as migrant workers walked back home, and did nothing to hold them back once it was lifted.
As part of today’s campaign, Former Jharkhand chief Minister Raghubar Das is scheduled to address a rally in Amarpur Bazaar. Besides, other BJP leaders including Manish Tiwari, Aswini Kumar Choubey and Radha Mohan Singh are scheduled to address the public at different locations in the poll-bound state.
Meanwhile, an Election Commission data analysed by The Sunday Express show that the young electorate in state has shrunk significantly.
According to the data, the total under-30 electorate has decreased by 12.4% — from 2.04 crore to 1.79 crore — since the last Assembly election. The drop is even sharper in the 18-19 years voter category, which is less than half of the 2015 tally. There are 11.17 lakh first-time voters registered this time as opposed to 24.13 lakh in 2015.
Election officials on the ground attribute the drop to the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.
Responding to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's attack, RJD leader and Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said Kumar was running away from reality. " “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become completely energyless. His tedious, boring, stale and worn-out things have worn the public. Tired Nitish is running away from reality, logic and facts. By ruining the present and future of crores of youth of Bihar, they are turning the stale pages of history,” Yadav tweeted in his latest attack at the CM.
On Saturday, While addressing a poll rally in Teghra constituency, Nitish Kumar said: “Kahin koi ek school banaya tha…agar padhna chahte ho toh apne baap se pucho…apni maata se pucho…kahi koi school tha, ya ban raha tha” (Was there even one school built? If you want to know, ask your father..ask your mother. Was there any school? Was any school being built). Kumar was targeting Tejashwi’s father and former CM of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently jailed on charges of corruption, and his wife Rabri Devi.
Today there is more development in Bihar because there is more awareness of empowerment in women. In Bihar, today more girls go to school. The raito of boys and girls have reached equal.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urges the public of Phulparas constituency to vote for JD(U) candidate Sheela Mandal with majoirty votes so that Bihar witnesses more development.
Bihar Chief Minister begins addressing the public at Phulparas constituency