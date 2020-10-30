Bihar: Election Commission shunts out Munger SP, DM; protests continue over death

The crowd torched two police vehicles and ransacked the Mufassil police station. One policeman was injured. (PTI)

On a day the Election Commission of India shifted out Munger District Magistrate Rajesh Meena and Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh over the October 26 violence in which one person was killed and over three dozen people were injured during a Durga procession, fresh protests broke out in the town on Thursday.

Manavjit Singh Dhillon has been named the new Munger SP and Rachna Patil the new DM.

The crowd, shouting slogans against Singh, torched two police vehicles and ransacked the Mufassil police station in town. A policeman was injured while trying to control the mob.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, the EC has ordered a probe into the Munger incidents by Magadh Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao and asked him to submit his report in a week. Sources in the administration said the new DM and SP are likely to posted in Munger in a day or two.

Police said that around 10.30 am on Thursday some 50 people gathered at Bata Chowk in Munger town to carry out a protest against the local administration.

As the protestors left Bata Chowk and marched towards the DM Office and kotwali, more people joined, with some of them damaging vehicles parked by the roadside.

Munger Police said extra forces have been deployed and there have been no further reports of untoward incidents.

The incident has taken political overtones with RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and LJP president Chirag Paswan likening the Munger administration to “General Dyer”. Tejashwi said, “We want to know who ordered police to open fire at people.”

The Congress on Thursday demanded the dismissal of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi to ensure the truth comes out and there is no cover up. Congress spokesperson Gouvav Vallabh alleged that the firing on devotees was done by the police at the behest of the government. He also dubbed CM Nitish as “nirdayi (heartless) Kumar” and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi as “nirmum (ruthless) Modi”.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, “Now that Tejashwi and Chirag are speaking in the same manner, LJP looks the B-Team of Tejashwi”.

