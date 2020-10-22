Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (left) at a press conference in Patna on Tuesday, October 6. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Thursday afternoon tweeted saying he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Modi has been, over the past few days, campaigning for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections alongside BJP leaders and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Tested positive for Corona. All parameters perfectly normal. Started with mild temp. No temp. for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning,” Modi tweeted.

Over the past few days, Modi has shared the stage with several party workers and candidates from the NDA. He also held a road show on October 17 in Bhabhua constituency.

Voting for 243 assembly seats in the Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Results will be announced on November 10.

The BJP-JD(U) combine is pitted against the mahagathbandhan of the RJD, the Congress and Left parties. Some other smaller parties are also in the fray.

