‘Kaa Kiye Ho’: In poll-bound Bihar, Congress hits out at Nitish govt with new song

The Congress party Thursday released its theme song ‘Kaa Kiye ho‘ (What have you done) for the upcoming Bihar elections. The three minutes and nineteen seconds theme song targets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging negligence in fields of health and education in the state in the past 15 years.

The theme song also targets the Bihar government over its handling of the migrant crisis that was caused by a nationwide lockdown enforced to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

“Neither health, nor education, nor employment, nor law and order have been corrected. In 15 years of misrule, you have given only starvation, adversities to Bihar,” the Congress party said in a tweet.

The newly launched theme songs come just days after the BJP-JD(U) released their campaign song in Bhojpuri titled ‘Bihar mein ee baa’ (This is in Bihar) to highlight achievements of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state.

The 2 minutes 35 seconds song by the BJP-JD(U) was in response to another Bhojpuri single titled ‘Bihar Me Ka Ba’, sung by young artist Neha Singh Rathore, which has been used by the Opposition to attack the Nitish government.

The BJP-JD(U) version talked about the development of Bihar — improved road infrastructure, installation of medium and small scale industries and job opportunities. It also mentioned those who are returning to their home state and investing in startups, educational institutions such as IIT, NIT, AIIMS, etc.

Voting for 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held in three phases — October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

