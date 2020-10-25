Bihar candidate shot dead, his supporters lynch one of the attackers

The Sheohar Assembly segment is witnessing a keen contest between sitting JD(U) MLA Sharfuddin and RJD candidate Chetan Anand Singh, son of jailed former MP Anand Mohan.

A candidate of the Janta Dal Rashtravadi party was shot dead while he was campaigning in Sheohar Assembly constituency of Bihar on Saturday, after which one of the attackers was lynched by the slain leader’s supporters.

Police said Srinarayan Singh was campaigning with his supporters in Hathsar village on Saturday evening when four men on two bikes started firing at him and his supporters.

While Singh died on his way to hospital, three of his supporters were critically injured.

Police said Singh’s supporters caught hold of one of the four attackers, a man who has been identified as one Javed, and beat him to death.

Singh, who was earlier with the RJD, was contesting as a candidate of the Janta Dal Rashtravadi, which is part of the Upendra Kushwaha-led alliance that has Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and BSP as members.

Purnahiya police station in-charge Munna Kumar Gupta said, “We are trying to ascertain the motive behind the incident. Prima facie, it looks like a case of personal enmity.” On whether there could be a political angle, Gupta said it was too early to say.

Sheohar SP Anil Kumar said, “The matter is being investigated. Keeping law and order under control is the top priority”.

