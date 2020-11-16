Bihar government: Full list of cabinet ministers

Patna: Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath of office to Janta Dal-United National President Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan in Patna, Monday (PTI)

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar returned as Chief Minister of Bihar for a fourth straight term. Along with Nitish, 14 ministers took oath at a ceremony in Patna on Monday, with BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi as his deputies.

In the 243-member Assembly, the NDA had won 125 seats, with BJP getting 74, JD (U) 43 and allies VIP and HAM(S) four seats each. The JD(U)’s tally of 43 this time, down from 71, is its worst performance since the 2005 Assembly polls. Kumar had on Friday said that he did not wish to stay as chief minister but it is the wish of the BJP.

Here’s a full list of the Bihar cabinet

Nitish Kumar: Chief Minister

Kumar was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after he staked claim for the formation of a new government in the state, following the NDA’s victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Kumar, 69, is set to become the longest serving Chief Minister of the state, surpassing the record of Shrikrishna Singh who held the top post since before Independence till his death in 1961. He has held the post of the chief minister for 15 consecutive years now.

Tarkishore Prasad: Deputy Chief Minister

BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad has been sworn-in as Kumar’s deputy, replacing Sushil Modi, who had held the post for much of the 15 years that Nitish has been CM.

Prasad, 64, who is an OBC and considered close to Sushil Modi, was chosen as the new BJP Legislature Party leader unanimously on Sunday. Prasad, a four-time MLA, belongs to the same Bania community as Sushil Modi.

Renu Devi: Deputy Chief Minister

Along with Prasad, BJP leader Renu Devi also took oath as the Deputy chief minister of Bihar. The four-time EBC MLA from Betia in West Champaran, Renu Devi was picked as the deputy leader ibn the new BJO Legislature. She earlier served as BJP national vice-president. With her as Deputy, the BJP hopes to send a message to women, who are believed to have voted in larger numbers for the party than the men

Other Cabinet Ministers

Mangal Pandey

BJP leader Mangal Pandey held the post of the state’s health minister in Nitish’s last term. He was also in charge of the party’s poll management panel ahead of the state’s Assembly elections.

Amarendra Pratap Singh

BJP leader Amarendra Pratap Singh also took oath as the cabinet minister.

Mukesh Sahni

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahni is the only member of the party to be inducted into the Bihar cabinet. The VIP had won four seats in the Assembly elections.

Santosh Kumar Suman

Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, took oath as a cabinet minister in Bihar. Suman is an MLC. The HAM had won four seats in the Assembly elections.

Ashok Choudhary

JD(U) Bihar working president and one of Nitish Kumar’s confidants, Ashok Choudhary was once the Congress’s Dalit hope in the state. He was a minister in the Rabri Devi-led RJD-Congress government in 2000-05 and then its state chief, before turning to the JD(U).

Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Speaker of state assembly and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary took oath as a cabinet minister in the new Bihar government. He had defeated Arvind Kumar Sahni of the RJD from the Sarairanjan seat in Samastipur.

Vijendra Prasad Yadav

Vijendra Prasad Yadav is a JD(U) leader. He was given the portfolio of energy in the 2017 expansion of the Bihar cabinet.

Mewa Lal Choudhary

JD(U) leader Mewa Lal Chaudhary had defeated RJD’s Divya Prakash in the Tarapur constituency in Bihar Assembly elections.

