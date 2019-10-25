Bihar bypolls: NDA setback as JD(U) loses 3 Assembly seats

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA in Bihar suffered a setback in the bypolls to five Assembly seats, with the JD(U) retaining only one seat, and losing two seats to the RJD and another to an Independent candidate. The AIMIM opened its account in Bihar by wresting Kishanganj seat from the Congress, which was at third position behind the BJP.

The LJP retained Samastipur reserved Lok Sabha seat. Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan’s nephew Prince Raj made a successful debut in the by-election necessitated by the death of his father Ram Chandra Paswan.

The RJD, which did not campaign with much enthusiasm for the bypolls, won Belhar and Simri Bakhtiyarpur even though its Grand Alliance partners HAM(S) and VIP fielded a candidate each in the two seats.

Explained BJP may drive harder bargain The bypoll results are likely to have a twin fallout. While the BJP may renew its attack on Nitish Kumar and engage in stronger posturing over seat-sharing for 2020 Assembly polls, Grand Alliance partners HAM(S) and VIP may give more weightage to the RJD. The result has a clear message for Grand Alliance unity, even as BJP leaders like Giriraj Singh, C P Thakur and Sanjay Paswan may return to baiting Nitish.

The victory of AIMIM in Kishanganj upset the calculations of the Congress, which has been traditionally winning the Muslim-majority seat. Bihar Congress working president Kaukab Quadri said that giving a ticket to the mother of Kishanganj MP Mohammed Jawed “perhaps did not go well with people”.

Apart from Samastipur, the bypoll results showed rejection of dynastic rule. In Daraundha Assembly seat, the contest was between JD(U)’s Siwan MP Kavita Singh’s husband Ajay Singh, two independent candidates and the RJD. Independent candidate Karnjeet Singh, a BJP rebel, won comfortably. Daraundha was a traditional seat of JD(U), with first Ajay Singh’s mother Jagmato Devi and later his wife Kavita Singh winning it.

In Belhar (Banka), too, voters rejected Banka MP and former Belhar MLA Giridhari Yadav’s brother Laldhari Yadav, a contractor with no political training. RJD leader Ramdev Yadav won the seat.

Simri Bakhtiyar (Khagaria), which was also held by JD(U), was won by RJD’s Zafar Alam despite its Grand Alliance partner VIP putting up a candidate. In Nathnagar (Bhagalpur) seat, JD(U)’s Laxmi Mandal faced tough resistance from RJD’s Rabiya Khatoon but eventually won by a slender margin.

With the RJD wins, the party will have 83 members in the 243-member House. The JD(U) will have 68 members, BJP 53 and Congress 26.