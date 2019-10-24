Bihar bypoll results 2019: LJP leads in Samastipur LS seat, AIMIM in Kishanganj

Bihar Assembly Bye-Election Results 2019: Results of bye-elections to five assembly seats in Bihar and the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat will be declared on Thursday. Latest trends show Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) candidate Prince Raj having established a lead of 31,375 votes over his nearest rival Ashok Kumar of the Congress in Samastipur.

On the other hand, out of five assembly seats, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in two seats — Simri Bakhtiarpur and Belhar. The JD(U) and the AIMIM are surging ahead in one seat each. Independent candidate is leading in Daraundha seat. The bypolls were held in Belhar, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Nathnagar, Kishanganj and Daraunda Assembly constituencies on account of the sitting MLAs getting elected to the Lok Sabha.

The bye-election to the Samastipur seat was necessitated after the death of LJP MP Ram Chandra Paswan, following which the party fielded his son Prince Raj. While Raj garnered 1,03,371 votes, Kumar secured 71,996 votes.

The AIMIM is all set to open its account in Bihar by winning the Kishanganj Assembly bypolls. While AIMIM’s Qamrul Hoda has garnered 34,688 votes, BJP’s Sweety Singh has secured 27,290 votes, as per the latest trends. In Simri Bakhtiarpur, JD(U)’s Arun Kumar has taken a lead over RJD’s Zafar Alam by a margin of 8,098 votes. While Alam has secured 26,452 votes, Kumar has garnered 25,627 votes. In Nathnagar also, JD(U)’s Lakshmikant Mandal is leading by a margin of 1,308 votes against RJD’s Rabiya Khatun. While in Belhar, RJD’s Ramdeo Yadav is leading by a margin of 15,690votes against JD(U)’s Laldhari Yadav. Also, in Saraundha, Independent candidate Karnjeet Singh alias Vyas Singh is leading by a margin of 16,582 votes against JD(U)’s Ajy Kumar Singh.

Bihar saw a voter turnout of 49.50 per cent on Monday. The bye-elections to Samastipur Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in Bihar are looking like a decidedly one-horse race for the NDA. Of particular interest is the Kishanganj Assembly seat, where the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has made it a triangular contest against BJP and Congress.