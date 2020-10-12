Politics: Nitish Kumar starts weekly newsletter to reach out to Bihar voters

With the pandemic making large gatherings out of bounds, politicians are counting on the digital mediums to reach out to the voters. (Pixabay)

Ahead of the Assembly elections, all major parties in Bihar are making attempts to up their digital presence. With the pandemic making large gatherings out of bounds, politicians are counting on the digital mediums to reach out to the voters.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has asked its leaders to ramp up their presence on social media platforms. The party has started 53 Facebook pages, connected booth-level workers on WhatsApp, and has also started a weekly online newsletter to reach out to the masses. The first Facebook Live was held on May 24, and party leaders now host it every week. A page called “Nitish Cares” was created on May 30 and has 230 videos and 900 infographics. “The team covers issues like COVID, floods, development, the Saat Nishchay programme (of Nitish), the CM’s speeches etc,” a member says. Overall, 350 videos and over 1,200 graphics have been created.

With 7.3 crore voters, the upcoming Legislative Assembly election in Bihar is not only the first major electoral exercise in India since the Covid-19 outbreak but the largest anywhere in the world so far.