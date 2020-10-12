scorecardresearch
Monday, October 12, 2020
Bihar polls
#Politics: Nitish Kumar starts weekly newsletter to reach out to Bihar voters

With 7.3 crore voters, the upcoming Legislative Assembly election in Bihar is not only the first major electoral exercise in India since the Covid-19 outbreak but the largest anywhere in the world so far.

With the pandemic making large gatherings out of bounds, politicians are counting on the digital mediums to reach out to the voters. (Pixabay)

Ahead of the Assembly elections, all major parties in Bihar are making attempts to up their digital presence. With the pandemic making large gatherings out of bounds, politicians are counting on the digital mediums to reach out to the voters.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has asked its leaders to ramp up their presence on social media platforms. The party has started 53 Facebook pages, connected booth-level workers on WhatsApp, and has also started a weekly online newsletter to reach out to the masses. The first Facebook Live was held on May 24, and party leaders now host it every week. A page called “Nitish Cares” was created on May 30 and has 230 videos and 900 infographics. “The team covers issues like COVID, floods, development, the Saat Nishchay programme (of Nitish), the CM’s speeches etc,” a member says. Overall, 350 videos and over 1,200 graphics have been created.

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, BJP, JD(U), LJP, Congress, RLD to bank on social media to reach voters. Follow live updates and latest news below

14:36 (IST)12 Oct 2020
Nitish Kumar's virtual campaign rally today

The Election Commission’s decision to hold polls on time amid a raging pandemic has set off a chain of firsts for the state.

For starters, this is going to be the shortest Assembly election in 15 years. Polling will be held in just three phases, as opposed to five in 2015 and four in 2005. In 2000, Bihar and Jharkhand were one state. To maintain social distancing, the Commission has capped the maximum number of voters per booth at 1,000 — down from 1,500 in 2015. This has prompted a 60% increase in the number of polling stations — from 65,367 in 2015 to 1,06,526. More polling stations means more polling personnel. According to an EC official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Commission will have to depute roughly an additional 2 lakh personnel this time.

Election campaigning is expected to be subdued this time, with the EC imposing limits and restrictions to avoid crowding. For instance, it has capped the size of the campaign squad to five people for door-to-door visits and allowed only five cars, instead of 10, in a candidate’s convoy for roadshows. Only two people will accompany a candidate for filing her nomination papers.

Although the EC has permitted physical campaigning for candidates and political parties — while following social distancing norms — it has said the maximum number of attendees at a rally or a gathering should not “exceed the limit prescribed by State Disaster Management Authority for public gatherings”.

