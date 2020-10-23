scorecardresearch
Friday, October 23, 2020
Bihar polls
#Politics: Campaign intensifies in Bihar ahead of PM Modi’s rally

Bihar Election 2020 Politics, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Rally Today Live News Update: While Modi will address rallies at Dehri-on Sone (Rohtas district), Gaya and Bhagalpur, Gandhi will hold public meetings at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 23, 2020 10:49:50 am
bihar election, politics news, pm modi, pm modi rally, rahul gandhi rally, pm modi rally in bihar, rahul gandhi rally in bihar, pm modi rally in bihar today, pm narendra modi, rahul gandhi news, latest politics news, politics today news, india news, bihar politics news, bihar assembly election, bihar assembly election 2020, bihar assembly election 2020 news, bihar election news, bihar election 2020, bihar assembly election 2020Polling in Bihar will begin on October 28.

The political temperature in Bihar is set to go up by several notches on Friday as opposition parties began training their guns at the ruling JD[U]-BJP alliance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on Friday. Besides Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also slated to address a series of public meetings today.

Taking to Twitter, LJP leader Chirag Paswan took a fresh dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the latter was still not convinced that the NDA did not share any ties with the LJP. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will no longer have to wait. Despite Amit Shah’s claims that the LJP is not a part of the NDA, Kumar does not seem convinced. He must be needing more certificates. PM Modi is welcome here,” Paswan tweeted.

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: “Hoping that the Prime Minister will brief citizens on why the education, job, health and agriculture sectors, among others, are lagging behind despite the JD[U]-BJP government for the last 15 years? Of the 40 MPs, 39 are sent, yet the NDA has given us nothing besides unemployment.”

Live Blog

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies today; LJP, Congress continues to attack JD[U]-BJP. Get latest updates here.

10:46 (IST)23 Oct 2020
Political heat intensifies in Bihar ahead of PM Modi’s rally

The political temperature in Bihar is set to go up by several notches on Friday as opposition parties began training their guns at the ruling JD[U]-BJP alliance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on Friday. Besides Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also slated to address a series of public meetings today. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

For every hundred youngsters in the age group of 18 to 23 years, only 13 are pursuing higher education in Bihar, as per the survey. This is much lower than the national average of 26.3%.

For a state that has had a predominantly young electorate for at least the last two election cycles (31% in the 2015 Assembly, and 24.61% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were under the age of 30), higher education in Bihar remains neglected. According to the latest edition of the All India Higher Education Survey (AISHE), released in 2019, Bihar’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) stands at 13.6%, the lowest in the country.

AISHE is the only national survey on the status of higher education in the country.

Even neighbouring Jharkhand has a higher GER, of 19%.

