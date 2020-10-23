Politics: Campaign intensifies in Bihar ahead of PM Modi’s rally

Polling in Bihar will begin on October 28.

The political temperature in Bihar is set to go up by several notches on Friday as opposition parties began training their guns at the ruling JD[U]-BJP alliance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on Friday. Besides Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also slated to address a series of public meetings today.

Taking to Twitter, LJP leader Chirag Paswan took a fresh dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the latter was still not convinced that the NDA did not share any ties with the LJP. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will no longer have to wait. Despite Amit Shah’s claims that the LJP is not a part of the NDA, Kumar does not seem convinced. He must be needing more certificates. PM Modi is welcome here,” Paswan tweeted.

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted: “Hoping that the Prime Minister will brief citizens on why the education, job, health and agriculture sectors, among others, are lagging behind despite the JD[U]-BJP government for the last 15 years? Of the 40 MPs, 39 are sent, yet the NDA has given us nothing besides unemployment.”

While Modi will address rallies at Dehri-on Sone (Rohtas district), Gaya and Bhagalpur, Gandhi will hold public meetings at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.