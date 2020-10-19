Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: In joint attack on Lalu, Nitish & Sushil says, ‘We ended jungle raj, established rule of law’

Polling in Bihar is scheduled to begin from October 28.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: In a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modii on Sunday referred to data to highlight the “jungle raj” between 1990 and 2005 under the RJD regime. “What was the condition of law and order at that time. People were afraid to step out of home after sunset. We ended ‘jungle raj’ and established ‘rule of law’,” Kumar said while addressing a rally at Buxar area.

Taking a jibe at the RJD chief over this involvement in a number of scams, Kumar said: “Those involved in self servie are behind the bars today and many more will follow them soon.”

The government’s ambitious ‘Ghar Tak Fibre’ scheme — which aims to connect all the villages with high-speed internet — is off to a slow start in poll-bound Bihar, the first state that aims to connect all its 45,945 villages by March 31, government data obtained by The Indian Express showed.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday released its campaign song ‘Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar’ (Bihar seeks government change) for the elections. The three-minute song, launched at the party’s Bihar headquarters by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, targeted the Nitish Kumar government over issues like education, unemployment, rising corruption, crime, Covid-19 situation, violence against women and agrarian distress.