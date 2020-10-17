Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Voting for JD(U) means pushing state to backwardness, says Chirag Paswan

A total of 1,062 candidates have filed their nomination papers till Friday, the last date for doing so in 94 assembly seats going to the polls in Bihar in the second phase on November 3.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: In his latest attack on the ruling party, LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that voting for the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal [United] or JD[U] would mean pushing the state to “backwardness”. Paswan, who released the party’s list of candidates for 53 Bihar Assembly seats which will go to polls in the second phase, also assured voters to implements its ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ vision document if voted to power.

“The LJP is not just contesting elections, but will emerge victorious and implement Bihar first, Bihari first,” Paswan, who is a Lok Sabha member from Jamui, said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the apprehension among a section of the Congress of the RJD giving it a bad bargain in the 70 seats allotted to it as part of the Mahagathbandhan, seems to be justified. Of the 70 seats, the Congress has not won 45 in the last two decades, with 12 won by either the BJP or its ally JD(U). In 18 of the 70, even Congress partner RJD has not won in 20 years.

