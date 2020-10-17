Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Voting for JD(U) means pushing state to backwardness, says Chirag Paswan

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: In his latest attack on the ruling party, LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that voting for the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal [United] or JD[U] would mean pushing the state to “backwardness”. Paswan, who released the party’s list of candidates for 53 Bihar Assembly seats which will go to polls in the second phase, also assured voters to implements its ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ vision document if voted to power.
“The LJP is not just contesting elections, but will emerge victorious and implement Bihar first, Bihari first,” Paswan, who is a Lok Sabha member from Jamui, said on Friday.
Meanwhile, the apprehension among a section of the Congress of the RJD giving it a bad bargain in the 70 seats allotted to it as part of the Mahagathbandhan, seems to be justified. Of the 70 seats, the Congress has not won 45 in the last two decades, with 12 won by either the BJP or its ally JD(U). In 18 of the 70, even Congress partner RJD has not won in 20 years.
A total of 1,062 candidates have filed their nomination papers till Friday, the last date for doing so in 94 assembly seats going to the polls in Bihar in the second phase on November 3, sources in the Election Commission told news agency PTI. Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said that scrutiny of the papers will be held on Saturday and the last date of withdrawal of nominations for the second phase is October 19.
On paper, apprehension among a section of the Congress of the RJD giving it a bad bargain in the 70 seats allotted to it as part of the Mahagathbandhan, seems to be justified. The constituencies the party is contesting from finally became evident Friday evening when it released its list at the end of some hard-nosed negotiations with the RJD. Of the 70 seats, the Congress has not won 45 in the last two decades, with 12 won by either the BJP or its ally JD(U). In 18 of the 70, even Congress partner RJD has not won in 20 years. Twenty-three of the seats in the Congress’s share are those it had won last time. It has had to cede four seats that it won in 2015 to allies and has got two constituencies from where the RJD had won. Click here to read more.
Continuing his address to the media, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "The BJP is preparing a controversy in its hatred factory, to divert attention. Our Jale candidate never aligned with Jinnah's ideology. When he was an AMU student, he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the removal of Jinnah's portrait from the varsity, Parliament and Bombay High Court. But PM Modi never responded."
As Bihar prepares to vote in the midst of a pandemic, the plight of labourers, many of whom have returned from metros in the past six months, is an important election issue. Next to where the men sit, the Boring Canal Road, and indeed Patna, seems to have returned to ‘normalcy’, with chaotic roads, open markets, and people roaming without masks. But these men ask “what is normal?” “There is absolutely no work. Most of us are mistri (masons) or rajmistri (supervisors), and depend on the real estate sector for work, earning between Rs 600-700 a day. Now, even if we get work, payment is not guaranteed,” said Raghu Gupta, a worker at the chowk. The group also alleges “gadbad” in government schemes. Says Kashinath, “This always happens to the poor. Some have ration cards, others don’t. Some get government relief, others have their names incorrectly spelled in government records, and miss out.” Click here to read more.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala today said his party would scrap the contentious agricultural bills, which has resulted in massive farmers' protests, if they were voted to power and allowed to form the government under the leadership of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. "If we form the government, under the leadership of Tejaswhi Yadav, we will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farm laws," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Political parties on Saturday will continue with their campaign for the Bihar Assembly Elections which is slated to begin on October 28. Voting for 243 assembly constituencies are scheduled to be held in three phases–October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). The counting of votes will take place on November 10. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.