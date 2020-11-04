Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Bihariganj

Voters undergo thermal screening at a polling station as they arrive to cast their votes for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, in Muzaffarpur district, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on the RJD-led Grand Alliance and said on Tuesday that those who brought “jungle raj” to Bihar and their allies didn’t want people to chant “Bharat Mata ki jai” or “Jai Shri Ram”.

Addressing a rally in Saharsa, which goes to polls in the third phase on November 7, Modi said: “Bihar ko jungle raj banane ke saathi, unki kareebi chahate, kya chahate hai aap ko pata hai? Woh chahate hai aap ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ ke naaare na lagaye. Sochiye, humara desh, humari Bharat Mata, lekin aaise bhi log humare saamne hai jo Bharat Ma ki jai bolne se, inko bukhaar aa jata hai… Chhatthi maiyan ko poojne wali is dharti par, jungle raj ke saathi chahate hai ki Bharat Ma ki jai ke naare na lage. Woh chahate hai, aap ‘Jai Shri Ram’ bhi na bole (Those who brought jungle raj to Bihar, their associates, do you know what they want? They want that you don’t chant ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. Our country, our Bharat Mata, but there are such people who get a fever if you chant ‘Bharat Ma ki jai’… On this land, where Goddess Chhatthi is worshipped, they don’t want the ‘Bharat Ma ki jai’ slogan raised. They also don’t want you to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.) (Click here to follow our full Bihar polls coverage)

The tenure of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi as chief ministers remained in news both for in-laws and outlaws. When Lalu got married to Rabri from Gopalganj, his in-laws were in fact financially better off, and Lalu was ostensibly picked for his political future.

Once Lalu became CM, and more specifically, after Rabri took over the post, Bihar saw the rise of her brothers Anirudh Prasad alias Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav. The RJD chief gave Sadhu two terms as MLC on sports quota in the mid-1990s, and in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, Sadhu stood from the Gopalganj seat and won, even as Subhash was nominated to the Rajya Sabha same year.

Around 10 km from Bhagalpur city, the Yadav-dominated twin village of Koyli-Khutaha is affluent by usual standards. Houses are mostly all pucca, motorcycles and SUVs are parked outside many of them, and several bikes bear the blue and red colour number plates used by Bihar Police personnel. But this affluence stops at the door steps: overflowing drains, the absence of a health centre and proper school, and a bank or even an ATM, mark the two hamlets of over 10,000 people, which have hundreds in the Army and police.

There is one aspect though in which Koyli-Khutaha’s story is distinct from other Bihar villages. In April 1991, the two clashed over installation of electricity poles. In the 30 years since, violence over the issue, latest in 2019, has left 20 dead, and 27 sentenced to life.

Among the major political parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.

Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U), in keeping with the call given by the young party president, who recently pulled out of the NDA in the state, to "dislodge" the chief minister from power.

Other prominent leaders who have campaigned in the state so far include Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Raj Babbar and Shatrughan Sinha, BSP supremo Mayawati and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar also joined the campaign, mainly for candidates of the Left parties. Kumar, in an interview, told Indian Express that Bihar elections are not going to be one-sided and there is much anger, especially against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

