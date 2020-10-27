Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How to vote

This will be the first major election in the country in the time of the Covid pandemic. The second and third phase of polls will be held on November 3 and 7, respectively.

Held in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, campaigning for 71 seats in the first phase of the high-stakes election in Bihar came to an end on Monday, with polling set to take place on Wednesday.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases starting from October 28 while the results will be declared on November 10. This will be the first major election in the country in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic. The second and third phase of polls will be held on November 3 and 7, respectively.

While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in alliance with the BJP will battle to buck anti-incumbency, the RJD-led opposition alliance will look to pose a formidable challenge to the ruling alliance. As per the final arrangement, the JD(U) will contest 122 seats and the BJP 121, whereas the other partners of the NDA alliance—the Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM and Mukesh Sahni’s VIP—will be accommodated in JD(U) and BJP’s quota of seats.

How to vote in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020?

You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM).

How to vote: What is the voting process at polling booth?

# The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof.

# The official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).

# You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth.

# Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound.

# Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box.

# You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don’t like any candidate; it’s the last button on the EVM.

# For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

# Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth

How to vote: How to check your name on voter list

# Logging on to electoralsearch.in

# Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

SMS space to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example – If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950

# Download Voter Helpline App

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How to find your polling booth

# Voters can go to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth

# Voters can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

# For Polling station location SMS space to 1950

How to use EVM in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020?

EVM stands for Electronic Voting Machine and VVPAT stands for Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Click to see video for how to vote using EVM VVPAT

What can serve as identity proof while voting?

# EPIC (Voter ID card)

# Passport

# Driving License

# Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

# Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

# PAN Card

# Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

# MNREGA Job Card (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee)

# Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

# Pension document with photograph

# Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

# Aadhaar Card

