Bihar elections: Free Covid vaccine among BJP’s poll promises

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the BJP manifesto for the Bihar Assembly Elections on Thursday.

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, the ruling BJP on Thursday announced free vaccinations in their manifesto for the Bihar Assembly Elections, slated to begin next week.

“As soon as the Covid-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto,” said Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who released the manifesto at the party headquarters in Patna.

Besides this, the party also promised 19 lakh jobs for the people of the state.

“People from Bihar are getting employed in every state of the country due to their skills. There is a lot of growth potential for all. This has been possible since the Bihar government had implemented its previous promises with confidence,” she told reporters.

Sitharaman also reiterated that Nitish Kumar would serve another term for the development of the state. “I appeal to all the people of the state to vote for the NDA and make it win. Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of Bihar for the next give years. Under his rule, Bihar will become a progressive and developed state of India,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the RJD raised the issue of according special status for Bihar.

“The minister, who has been lying for the past 15 years, should also say when is Bihar getting its special status,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

