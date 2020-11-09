Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: How to watch live election results on TV channels

The results will be announced on November 10

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: The Bihar assembly polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and results will be declared on November 10. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Bihar saw a considerable voter turnout in all the three phases. In a state that has always been watched for what its social and political undercurrent signify, the 2020 Bihar poll results will be keenly watched. It is India’s first mass polls in the shadow of the pandemic, and Bihar’s first in a long, long time without either Lalu Prasad or the just deceased Ram Vilas Paswan present. Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, has conceded much ground in his alliance with Narendra Modi’s BJP.

In the Grand Alliance, RJD contested on 144 seats and Congress on 70. The three Left parties fought from 29 constituencies: CPI(ML) from 19 seats, and the CPI and CPI(M) six and four seats, respectively. In the NDA camp, JD(U) and BJP were allotted 122 and 121 seats respectively. Out of that, JD(U) provided seven seats to HAM while BJP allocated 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota.

When will Bihar elections results be declared?

The results of the Bihar elections will be declared on November 10.

What time is the Bihar election result 2020?

The counting of votes on November 10 will begin as early as 8 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bihar election result 2020?

The Bihar election results will be broadcast live across all television channels in India. You can also catch coverage of the Lok Sabha elections on indianexpress.com.

The results will be broadcast live on NDTV, India Today and other national and regional news channels.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd