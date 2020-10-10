Bihar elections: Muslim forum to appeal people to vote for ‘right candidates’

Ali Anwar Ansari (Source: Facebook: Ali Anwar Ansari)

Former JD(U) MP Ali Anwar, now the president of All India Pasmanda Muslim Mehaz, an apolitical forum for OBC Muslims, said the forum would appeal to people to vote for the “right candidates” from non-NDA parties.

The forum has convened a meeting of its functionaries from across the state in Patna Saturday. A pamphlet of the forum begins with “Kahin Bihar UP ki tarah na ho jaaye”, cautioning people against letting Bihar “go the UP way”, and appeals to them to “vote not with closed eyes, but with open eyes”.

Anwar told The Indian Express, “We have been raising voice for Pasmanda (backward) Muslims for several years under the forum, which attracted attention of Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar in past.”

Anwar had fallen out with JD (U) months before the expiry of his Rajya Sabha term two years ago and joined ranks with former MP Sharad Yadav, who had fallen out with Nitish. “Our people can neither vote for BJP nor for JD (U). Though we are not specifying any non-NDA party, we would tell our supporters to vote for right candidates, who have shown promise to work for development.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd