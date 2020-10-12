Bihar elections: BJP names ex-CM’s son, retains most MLAs in list of 46

BJP national president JP Nadda with leaders from other NDA constituents, at an election rally in Gaya on Sunday. (PTI)

In its list of 46 candidates for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in which 94 constituencies will go to the polls on November 3, the BJP has retained old faces and tried to balance social equations. Among the prominent names on the list are the road construction minister in the outgoing government, Nand Kishore Yadav, and former CM Dr Jagannath Mishra’s son Nitish Mishra.

The party has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav to take on Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur.

The party has given a ticket to former MP Om Prakash Yadav from Siwan. Yadav was among five sitting MPs who did not get tickets in the last Lok Sabha elections.

In BJP’s list of 46 names are five Paswan candidates and 15 upper castes candidates.

BJP state spokesperson and former journalist Nikhil Anand will contest from Maner. From Bhagalpur, BJP district president Rohit Pandey has been fielded. In the 2015 polls, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son Arijit had contested from the seat unsuccessfully. Former Bhagalpur deputy mayor Priti Shekhar was another contender for the seat.

All sitting Patna BJP MLAs, Sanjeev Chourasia (Digha), Nitin Navin (Bankipur), Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Saheb) and Arun Sinha (Kumhrar) were retained as nominees from their respective seats. Sunil Kumar succeeded in getting a ticket from his sitting seat Bihar Sharif despite resistance from a section of party workers.

Casting of votes will take place in three phases in Bihar — on October 28, November 3 and 7 — and the results will be declared on November 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.