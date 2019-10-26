Bihar: AIMIM credits Kishanganj victory to its ‘counter-narrative’

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) winning the Kishanganj Assembly bypoll has been the culmination of four years of trying to make inroads in the Bihar district. The bypoll was necessitated after the sitting MLA, Congress’s Mohammed Jawed, was elected to the Lok Sabha in the general elections earlier this year.

Kishanganj has traditionally been a Congress stronghold, and as the constituency is heavily Muslim-dominated, Congress would always take it as a pocket borough in a bipolar fight against BJP. However, in the October 21 bypoll, the result for which was declared on Thursday, the Congress’s Sayeeda Banu – Jawed’s mother – was a distant third. The fight was between AIMIM’s Qamrul Hoda and BJP’s Sweety Singh, with the former ultimately winning the seat by over 10,000 votes.

The AIMIM has credited the victory to four years of trying to provide a counter-narrative to the people by talking about the “backwardness” of the Seemanchal region, comprising Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar and Araria districts.

AIMIM Bihar president Akhtarul Iman, said, “We started our journey from 2015 Assembly polls by contesting on six seats and got over one lakh votes. From 2015 to 2019, we moved from house to house to convince people on how Congress had done little for the region…”