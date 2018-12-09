‘Biggest surveyor’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan predicts BJP win in MP

A day after two of four exit polls telecast on different news channels indicated a Congress victory in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, with a third showing a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday claimed to be the “biggest surveyor’’, and asserted that the BJP will again form the government in the state.

“There can be no bigger surveyor than me who lives in the midst of people round the clock. That’s why I say with confidence that the BJP will form the government in MP,’’ Chouhan tweeted, in Hindi, on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, interacting with the media after visiting the Shree Pitambara Peeth in Datia, Chouhan said, according to PTI, “I am the biggest surveyor (pollster) as I remain in the midst of public all day long. The BJP is set to romp home.

Asked about exit polls predicting a close fight between the ruling party and the Congress, said, “We have got the blessings of every section of the society in the elections, and we are on way to win the polls.”

“Abki baar, 200 par (this time, over 200 seats),” Chouhan said, repeating the BJP’s slogan for the MP polls. While the Congress has sounded confident of returning to power after 15 years, the ruling BJP has adopted a cautious approach.