Big security posse, few voters: at 10.3%, Kulgam fares worse than Anantnag district

At Jablipora village, in J&K’s Kulgam district, which is part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, CRPF personnel guarding polling stations in the local government school had locked the main gate from inside after some local residents threw stones. In the afternoon, opening the gate somewhat reluctantly, a paramilitary trooper said that “only reporters”, and not voters, were coming there.

By 2.45 pm, an hour before the scheduled close of polling, only five out of 3,251 votes had been cast at the school’s three polling stations.

Overall, as Kulgam district voted in the second-phase polling in Anantnag on Monday, the turnout was 10.32 per cent (including migrant votes), according to J&K Election Commission.

Anantnag seat, with 16 Assembly segments, is voting in three phases. On April 23, when Anantnag district voted, the turnout was less then 14 per cent. Pulwama and Shopian districts in the constituency go to the polls on the final day — on May 6.

“One voter came around 8 am. Since then, no one has come,” said an election official, appearing terrified, at 36A Jablipora polling station. That early-morning vote was the only one cast, out of 1,022 registered voters, at the station by day-end. Jablipora comes under Homshalibugh Assembly segment, which recorded 1.14-per cent polling.

In Kulgam town, the roads lay deserted —a large number of paramilitary personnel and hardly any voter seen.

At 1 pm, inside the cooperative society building in Kulgam town, 94 votes were polled out of 3,427 at four polling stations. “We were expecting a better turnout. There seems to be a total boycott,” said a polling agent outside booth number 48A in Kulgam. Out of 719 voters, 19 people had voted at this booth when reports last came in.

Kulgam district comprises the Assembly segments of Devsar, Kulgam, Noorabad and Homshalibugh.

The turnout was comparatively better in Devsar and Noorabad. At noon, 465 out of 1,943 votes had been cast at the two polling stations in Bonigam higher secondary school in Devsar. “The candidate for whom I voted has promised to bring development to our area,” Mohammed Yousuf, 53, said.

By the end of the day, Devsar’s turnout was 16.84 per cent, and Noorabad saw the highest polling – at 20.58 per cent.

Incidents of stone-throwing were reported from several places in the district, and Health Department officials said at least 11 people suffered injuries.