Big guns trail behind AAP candidates as Punjab sweeps in change

With trends showing a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the top guns of Punjab politics are biting the dust and trailing in their own bastions.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Since the fifth round, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing in both the constituencies — Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur — from where he threw his hat in the ring. In Chamkaur Sahib, AAP’s Dr Charanjit Singh is leading while in Bhadaur, another AAP candidate, Labh Singh Ughoke, is currently leading.

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is also trailing in his pocket borough Patiala Urban constituency. AAP candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli is currently leading in the seat with over 10,000 votes.

Amarinder’s predecessor and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, a nine-time MLA and five time Chief Minister, and his former Deputy Chief Minister son Sukhbir Singh Badal, both were trailing behind AAP candidates from Lambi and Jalalabad constituencies, respectively. In Lambi, AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian is currently leading while in Jalalabad, AAP’s Jagdeep Kamboj is in the lead.

Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates | AAP surge sweeps Punjab; Badals, Channi, Sidhu trailing

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is now in the third position in his Amritsar (East) constituency. AAP candidate Dr Jivanjot Kaur is currently leading in this seat. Sukhbir Badal’s brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia is also trailing in the seat, where he had thrown a challenge to Sidhu by vacating his seat from Majithia to contest against him.

Former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal is also trailing from the Lehra Gaga seat behind AAP candidate Jasbir Singh Kudani.

Most of the Cabinet ministers are also struggling. Sports Minister Pargat Singh, who is also considered to be a close aide of Sidhu, is trailing behind the AAP candidate. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal is losing to the AAP candidate from Bathinda Urban.

Explained | 5 reasons why AAP is heading for a clean sweep in Punjab

Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is trailing behind Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon in Gidderbaha. Agriculture Minister Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha is behind the AAP candidate in Amloh.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa are trying to grab victory with wafer thin margins of less than 1,000 votes.

Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is also trailing behind AAP candidate Gurpreet Singh Gogi from Ludhiana West. Gogi had dissented from Congress ahead of the elections and has been a councillor in the city. The Congress had underestimated the AAP’s strong wave in Ludhiana and was expecting at least 12 out of 14 seats.

Cabinet ministers Aruna Chaudhary and Razia Sultana are also losing to AAP candidates in their Dina Nagar and Malerkotla constituencies, respectively.

Former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu is trailing behind AAP’s Kulwant Singh who is leading with 14,500 votes. Congress’s gamble of nominating Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood from Moga and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa also did not pay. Both the candidates are currently behind AAP candidates.

Congress Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh is among the few who are leading in their constituencies. He is currently leading while his son, Rana Inder Partap Singh, who was fielded in the Sultanpur Lodhi constituency against Congress nominee Navtej Cheema is also winning.