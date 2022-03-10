Big guns lose as AAP sweeps Ludhiana with lead in 13 of 14 seats

With an Aam Aadmi Party wave sweeping across Punjab, the party is ahead of others in 13 of the 14 seats in Ludhiana district as the counting of the votes in the Assembly elections is underway on Thursday. The only seat it has lost in the district is Dakha, won by the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Manpreet Singh Ayali.

Among the big guns who tasted defeat are Congress ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Gurkirat Kotli, two-time MLA and Lok Insaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, his brother Balwinder Singh Bains, six-time Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Except for Dakha, won by Ayali for the third time, and Jagraon, won by Sarvjit Kaur Manuke of the AAP for the second time, all other seats in the district where results were declared were bagged by the AAP’s first-time candidates.

In Samrala, the AAP’s Jagtar Singh Diyalpura defeated the SAD’s Paramjit Singh Dhillon by over 26,000 votes. Balbir Singh Rajewal, who was the chief ministerial face of the farmers front Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, finished a distant sixth polling just 4,676 votes.

Gurkirat Kotli, a minister and two-time MLA, lost Khanna to the AAP’s Tarunpreet Singh Sond. He finished third, with the SAD’s Jasdeep Kaur Yadu finishing second.

In another major upset, two-time MLA and minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu lost Ludhiana West to the AAP’s Gurpreet Bassi Gogi by nearly 7,500 votes. This was the first Assembly election battle for Gogi, also a former Congress leader and four-time councillor. He and Ashu worked together in the Congress for over two decades.

Booked in a rape case ahead of elections, Lok Insaf Party president and two-time MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains lost Atam Nagar to the AAP’s Kulwant Singh Sidhu, a former Congress leader, and was placed third as the Congress’s Kamaljit Singh Karwal took the second place.

Simarjeet’s elder brother and MLA Balwinder Singh Bains was defeated in his Ludhiana South constituency, which the AAP’s Rajinder Pal Kaur won. He too was placed third with the Congress candidate getting more votes.

Six-time Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey was trailing in Ludhiana North with the AAP’s Madan Lal Bagga in the lead. Bagga, who had earlier been with the Congress and the SAD but was denied ticket by both, had unsuccessfully contested as an independent twice.

In Gill, the AAP’s Jiwan Singh Sanghowal defeated Congress MLA Kuldip Singh Vaid, a former IAS officer who had won the seat for the first time in 2017. Vaid was placed third with the SAD’s Darshan Singh Shivalik polling more votes.

In Sahnewal, Hardeep Singh Mundian of the AAP was ahead of the Congress’s Vikram Singh Bajwa, son-in-law of former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal. MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon of the SAD was placed third.

Congress MLAs Sanjay Talwar and Surinder Dawar were trailing in Ludhiana East and Ludhiana Central against AAP candidates Daljit Bhola Grewal and Ashok Prashar Pappi, respectively.

In Jagraon, AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke defeated the SAD’s SR Kaler by over 39,000 votes. The Congress’s Jagtar Singh Hissowal, who had switched from the AAP as the MLA from Raikot, was placed a distant third.

The AAP’s Manwinder Singh Giaspura was leading in Payal against Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha.



In Raikot, the AAP’s Hakam Singh Thekedar defeated the Congress’s Kamil Amar Singh, son of Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh, by more than 27,000 votes.

Actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood, who joined the Congress ahead of the polls and contested from her hometown Moga, lost to the AAP’s first-timer Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora by over 20,000 votes. This despite her brother having extensively campaigned for her for over two months.

In 2017 the Congress won eight seats, the AAP three seats, the Lok Insaf Party two seats and the SAD one seat in the district.