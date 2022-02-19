Punjab polls: Big guns descend on Malwa to fire final campaign shots

The big bang Punjab poll campaign came to a close Friday with top leaders of SAD, Congress, AAP and BJP-PLC alliance reaching Malwa for one last throw of the dice. PM Narendra Modi too had addressed his final Punjab election rally in Malwa on Thursday. Malwa comprises of 69 out of 117 seats in the state.

On Friday, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal toured Abohar, Fazilka and lastly Muktsar. Sukhbir started his day’s campaign from Abohar by addressing a rally in favour of Dr Mohinder Rinwa. He attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal saying, “People have seen through Kejriwal’s game and realise he is not only anti-Punjab but also anti-farmer and anti-poor. People realize that Kejriwal is trying to deceive them with guarantees which he has not implemented in Delhi and that the Delhi Model is itself a sham.”

He said that AAP will fail to repeat its 2017 performance 20 seats in the state. “Jharoo tilla tilla ho jaana,” he added.

Sukhbir claimed that while Congress will not be able to get more than 10 seats, SAD will cross the 80 seats mark.

After rallies in Fazilka, Sukhbir ended his campaign in his home district Muktsar.

While Sukhbir came to Abohar at about 11 am, five hours later at 4 pm, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did a roadshow in the city. Kejriwal ended his Punjab campaign with this roadshow.

However, he did not address the people standing on both sides of the road and preferred to just wave at them. He was also seen doing some Bhangra moves during the roadshow.

In Jalalabad, earlier in the day, Kejriwal focused on his ‘Delhi Model’ and stated that all those facilities which have been given in Delhi will be given in Punjab. Prior to this he had held a press conference in Bathinda.

While in Bathinda he had rejected the charge of hobnobbing with separatists, in his poll speech in Jalalabad he did not say anything on the subject.

AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann ended his campaign with a poll rally in his constituency Dhuri where he asked people to vote for “jharoo”. Earlier in the day, Mann also did a road show in Ludhiana.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh too were in Malwa where both took out a road show in Amarinder’s constituency Patiala.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi visited his constituency Bhadaur in Barnala district for an hour along with singer and Congress’s Mansa nominee Sidhu Moosewala. Later, Channi flew to Chandigarh for party’s manifesto release, and then to Mansa to campaign for Moosewala. He also touched his other seat Chamkaur Sahib in Malwa briefly before wrapping up his campaign in Mansa. AAP candidate from Mansa, Dr Vijay Singla complained against Sidhu Moosewala and Channi with allegations of violating model code of conduct… AAP complained that both went for a meeting in a temple after 6 pm and later did a door to door in the same market..FIR was lodged against Congress’s candidate Vikram Moffar from Sardulgarh constituency of Mansa for doing a road show in the area during the day without seeking any permission.