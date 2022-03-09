Bidhuna (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bidhuna (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bidhuna Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vinay Shakya. The Bidhuna seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bidhuna ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bidhuna Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhilesh Kumar Tripathi IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 89,35,010 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amar Deep Kisan Majdoor Berojgar Sangh 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 1,32,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Er. Shivam Pal Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 86,451 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaurav Raghuvanshi BSP 1 Others 41 Rs 22,23,281 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Singh AAP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 36,22,752 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 5th Pass 64 Rs 9,56,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rekha Verma SP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 13,09,16,338 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 21,39,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Riya Shakya BJP 0 Graduate 25 Rs 13,91,541 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjiv Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suman Vyas INC 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 3,38,25,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Bidhuna candidate of from Vinay Shakya Uttar Pradesh. Bidhuna Election Result 2017

bidhuna Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vinay Shakya BJP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 7,05,42,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,03,72,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Dinesh Kumar Verma SP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,58,42,026 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 38,17,488 ~ 38 Lacs+ Krishnaveer Singh IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,78,914 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxman Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 7,20,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhakrishna IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 75,87,500 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar Shakya Jan Adhikar Manch 1 Post Graduate 42 Rs 26,95,653 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Prasad Yadav BSP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 4,62,42,645 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 66,89,280 ~ 66 Lacs+ Umakant Desh Shakti Party 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 35,44,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bidhuna candidate of from Pramod Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Bidhuna Election Result 2012

bidhuna Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pramod Kumar SP 2 Graduate 50 Rs 55,53,184 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devesh Kumar BSP 2 Post Graduate 32 Rs 96,72,507 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 10,86,361 ~ 10 Lacs+ Geeta/ Chandraprabha BJP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 51,22,900 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 3,47,895 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ghanshyam Singh JKP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 39,67,200 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 10,10,600 ~ 10 Lacs+ Gyan Singh RSMD 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpendra Singh IJP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 23,44,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 6,51,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rambeti RMGP 0 Literate 29 Rs 9,60,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 64,000 ~ 64 Thou+ Ravindra Kumar RLM 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 63,28,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Shami Ahmad JD(U) 0 Not Given 29 Rs 3,51,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharif Muhammad LJP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 1,48,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar INC 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,74,09,638 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,776 ~ 16 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

