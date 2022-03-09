Bicholim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bicholim (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bicholim Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajesh Patnekar. The Bicholim seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Bicholim ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bicholim Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anish Avinash Naik Revolutionary Goans Party 1 Graduate 32 Rs 6,59,513 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Chandrakant Shetye IND 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 59,63,01,413 ~ 59 Crore+ / Rs 3,43,55,590 ~ 3 Crore+ Meghashyam Vaman Raut INC 7 Others 47 Rs 9,37,99,566 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 31,48,789 ~ 31 Lacs+ Naresh Rajaram Sawal Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 15,05,04,810 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 3,81,75,962 ~ 3 Crore+ Rajesh Tulshidas Patnekar BJP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 1,49,47,177 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 94,780 ~ 94 Thou+

Assembly election 2017 won by Bicholim candidate of from Rajesh Patnekar Goa. Bicholim Election Result 2017

bicholim Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajesh Patnekar BJP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,24,81,499 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,12,780 ~ 5 Lacs+ Manohar Pandurang Shirodker INC 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 1,96,87,889 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,75,144 ~ 15 Lacs+ Naresh Sawal Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 6,09,36,966 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 4,48,93,363 ~ 4 Crore+ Raut Pandurang Dattaram Goa Praja Party 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 2,42,78,777 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 47,53,476 ~ 47 Lacs+ Sainath Patekar AAP 0 5th Pass 33 Rs 1,54,01,466 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,36,656 ~ 6 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bicholim candidate of from Naresh Rajaram Sawal Goa. Bicholim Election Result 2012

bicholim Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Naresh Rajaram Sawal IND 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 2,19,71,439 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,44,955 ~ 20 Lacs+ Manohar Shirodkar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 79,07,415 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 34,81,892 ~ 34 Lacs+ Pandurang Dattaram Raut AITC 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 1,72,59,721 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,94,572 ~ 20 Lacs+ Rajesh Patnekar INC 2 12th Pass 48 Rs 96,96,308 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 8,75,149 ~ 8 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Bicholim Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Bicholim Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Bicholim Assembly is also given here.