Bibi Jagir Kaur: Won’t take Dera support, Sukhbir can clarify party position

Bibi Jagir Kaura, who was declared SAD(B) candidate from Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency on Tuesday, has said that she will not take support from Dera Sacha Sauda during the upcoming polls.

Advertising

Talking to The Indian Express, Jagir Kaur made a personal commitment of not asking for votes to Dera Sacha Sauda. However, she left it to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to explain party position.

“I do not have much knowledge if party had taken support of Dera Sacha Sauda in 2017. Yes, there were such news in the papers, but we don’t know authenticity of such news. There was a propaganda against the party at that time,” she said. Click here for more election news

Jagir Kaur added: “Why my party would take support from any one who have ideological contradictions with Guru Granth Sahib. Party position on this can be only explained by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. But I can express my personal view and in my personal view, I will never take the support from Dera Sacha Sauda.”

Advertising

When told that her party has not taken any such position in public despite conviction of Dera Head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in rape case, she reiterated, “Party position can be explained by party president.”

Recently, three Majha leaders, sitting Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, had formed new party Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) alleging that SAD(B) president Sukhbir Singh Badal for making political deals with Dera Sacha Sauda without even asking them. They claimed that party alliance with dera hurt party in Majha.