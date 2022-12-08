Bhupendra Patel set to take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on December 12

Bhupendra Patel will be sworn in for a second term as Chief Minister of Gujarat on December 12, the party announced Thursday as the election results to the Assembly polls indicated it would return to power with record numbers. Trends show the party winning more than 150 seats in the 182-member Assembly, miles ahead of its rivals Congress (16) and Aam Aadmi Party (5).

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2 pm on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state BJP president C R Paatil said. He was addressing a press conference in the presence of Bhupendra Patel at the BJP office in Gandhinagar, where party supporters were seen celebrating the party’s victory.

“I would like to thank the people to have entrusted the BJP in running the state. I promise we will work day and night to fulfill the Prime Minister’s vision of development in Gujarat. I would also like to thank the people for not believing in the words said by Opposition parties, who made baseless promises and statements to fool the people of Gujarat,” Paatil said, adding that the win was “owing to PM Narendra Modi’s vision”.

PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have congratulated the BJP for its historic victory in the polls, Paatil had said earlier in a tweet. “This is a victory of the unwavering faith of people in BJP’s good governance,” he added.

The BJP appears headed for a record victory in Gujarat as trends showed the party was leading in 155 of the state’s 182 Assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month. While the AAP has made considerable gains in the Patidar and tribal seats, it was the worst show by the Congress this time, failing to capitalise on the gains it had made in the 2017 polls. The Congress was seen finishing a distant second, with leads in 18 seats, while the AAP was leading in 6 seats.