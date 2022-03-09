Bhucho Mandi (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhucho Mandi (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bhucho Mandi (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Pritam Singh. The Bhucho Mandi (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

bhucho mandi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baldev Singh Aklia IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 1,11,15,425 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 76,71,157 ~ 76 Lacs+ Darshan Singh Kotfatta SAD 4 Post Graduate 70 Rs 1,44,90,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 60,00,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ Gurpreet Kaur IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 31,38,846 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagseer Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagsir Singh AAP 1 Others 64 Rs 55,58,075 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 3,75,394 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pritam Singh Kotbhai INC 4 10th Pass 55 Rs 7,54,70,708 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,45,631 ~ 1 Crore+ Roop Chand IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rupinderjit Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 2,52,17,539 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 93,25,101 ~ 93 Lacs+

bhucho mandi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pritam Singh INC 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 5,72,38,706 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,25,96,422 ~ 1 Crore+ Baldev Singh IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harpreet Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 78,67,698 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagsir Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 53,34,050 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 8,49,815 ~ 8 Lacs+ Kiranjit Singh Gehri IND 1 10th Pass 48 Rs 2,10,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mumtaj BSP 0 Illiterate 48 Rs 6,34,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Pal AITC 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 11,02,903 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 27,000 ~ 27 Thou+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bhucho Mandi Sc candidate of from Ajaib Singh Punjab. Bhucho Mandi (sc) Election Result 2012

bhucho mandi (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajaib Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 3,53,64,372 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 19,26,314 ~ 19 Lacs+ Ajaib Singh NCP 0 Illiterate 53 Rs 5,500 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ami Lal Balahar Mehma CPI(ML)(L) 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 1,50,132 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 23,000 ~ 23 Thou+ Daljit Singh Lori Mehma Punjab Labour Party 1 12th Pass 26 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harvinder Singh Laddi PPOP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 32,02,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 16,24,700 ~ 16 Lacs+ Mohinder Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjeet Kaur SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 32 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pritam Singh SAD 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 6,13,58,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 48,82,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ Raja Singh Sivian LJP 0 Not Given 40 Rs 1,22,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

