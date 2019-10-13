Bhosari: In replay of 2014 contest, it’s Lande versus Landge

In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Bhosari constituency, the NCP has not fielded an official candidate and instead, has lent its support to an independent candidate.

Earlier this week, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the party has decided to support independent candidates in Bhosari and Chinchwad to ensure that BJP candidates don’t win. “We have made an adjustment…this has been done to ensure the defeat of BJP candidates in Bhosari and Chinchwad. Similarly, in some seats, we have made an adjustment with the MNS,” he said, adding that once these candidates win, they will remain with the Congress-NCP ‘maha-alliance’.

NCP corporator Datta Sane, who had filed nomination as an independent candidate, was one of those who withdrew from the race. “Ajitdada requested me to withdraw. He told me that the party intended to support an independent candidate who had the support of other parties also,” said Sane.

Party leaders said the NCP decided to support an independent candidate as it didn’t have strong candidates to contest against BJP leader Mahesh Landge, who had won the seat in the 2014 elections, when he contested as an Independent candidate.

NCP leaders said Vilas Lande has been promised support by some disgruntled leaders from both BJP and Shiv Sena on the condition that he contests as an independent candidate and not on a NCP ticket.

“The NCP has given a letter to election office…I am the sponsored candidate of NCP,” said Lande.

Lande said he was in the fray to fight for a public cause. “There is corruption in the PCMC and people, especially in Bhosari, are being terrorised…I will raise my voice against these evils,” he said.

Lande has won the Assembly elections from Bhosari seat twice. In 2014, however, he was defeated by Mahesh Landge.

While residential areas in Bhosari face severe water shortage, the industrial belt lacks even basic amenities. Areas such as Moshi, Charholi, Chikhli, Indrayani Nagar have seen rapid development, with residential and commercial complexes coming up next to malls. These areas have a large population of migrant workers from Marathwada, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Facing acute water shortage, they rely heavily on water tankers.

S Rethe, a resident of Bhosari, said, “Water shortage has become a major problem all over Bhosari. In fast-developing areas like Chikhli and areas along Alandi Road, new residential societies have to rely on water tankers. The civic body is not in a position to ensure drinking water for them,” he said.

In areas like Chikhli and Bhosari, local residents have been complaining of the increasing number of criminals. . “… Community policing and patrolling should be enhanced. The presence of beat marshals should be increased,” said advocate Sachin Godambe.

Abhay Bhor, president of the Forum For Small Scale Industries Association, said the industrial belt in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which houses 6,000 industrial units, lacks basic amenities like good roads, effective drainage system, street lights, a common effluent treatment plant, transport facility and even public toilets.

“Over one lakh women work in the MIDC area, but there are hardly any public toilets for them. No MLA has ever bothered to address these problems despite repeated pleas to them,” he said.