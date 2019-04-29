Bhopal: Digvijaya says Kanhaiya to campaign for him, draws BJP fire

CONGRESS CANDIDATE from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh on Sunday declared himself a supporter of former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and announced that the CPI candidate from Begusarai in Bihar will campaign for him.

Following the announcement, the BJP slammed Singh for inviting a member of “tukde tukde gang’’.

Addressing a gathering at the CPI office, Digvijaya thanked the Left party for backing him. “Mai Kanhaiya ka samarthak hu aur khule aam samarthan deta (I am a supporter of Kanhaiya and back him openly),’’ the Congress leader said, describing the young leader as an ideologue for youngsters. “I am happy to announce that he is coming to Bhopal to campaign on May 8 and 9,’’ he said. He said Kanhaiya and others should be praised because they are “taking on communalism”.

The former chief minister blamed the BJP and the RSS for defaming the former JNUSU president, saying he and his friends did not utter the ‘tukde tukde’ slogan. He blamed a private TV channel for the controversy and termed the allegations against Kanhaiya “falsehood’’.

BJP slammed Digvijaya for inviting “tukde tukde gang member Kanhaiya Kumar” to campaign for him.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “It’s a reflection of his mentality to put the nation at stake for political interests’’. Calling Singh a “protector of the tukde tukde gang”, the BJP leader said he has been exposed. “The case related to slogans is still pending in court. Does he consider himself above the judiciary that he has started declaring someone accused and giving a clean chit to others,’’ asked the BJP.