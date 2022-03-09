Bhongaon (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhongaon (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bhongaon Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ram Naresh Agnihotri. The Bhongaon seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bhongaon Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alok Kumar Shakya SP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 5,10,51,589 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,70,710 ~ 2 Lacs+ Anita Voters Party International 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 5,05,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar BSP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 7,60,53,706 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra Singh Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 37 Rs 81,96,835 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 47,00,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ Mamta Rajput INC 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 2,29,93,632 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ram Naresh Agnihotri BJP 3 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 9,15,60,564 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 8,25,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Santosh Kumar Shrivashtav AAP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 1,40,57,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrey Tiwari IND 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 1,11,479 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surjeet Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 1,23,21,444 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,87,620 ~ 2 Lacs+

bhongaon Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Naresh Agnihotri BJP 1 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 5,39,53,414 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 58,64,360 ~ 58 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar Voters Party International 0 Graduate 27 Rs 9,68,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Alok Kumar SP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,89,36,759 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Singh IND 1 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 1,24,22,727 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,05,605 ~ 1 Lacs+ Chakrapan Bhartiya Vanchitsamaj Party 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 3,61,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariram Shakya Rashtriya Kranti Party 0 Post Graduate 79 Rs 14,25,838 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 6,250 ~ 6 Thou+ Pushpendra Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 25 Rs 97,000 ~ 97 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Kumar IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 61,000 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,84,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Singh BSP 2 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,21,74,947 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 73,92,143 ~ 73 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bhongaon Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alok Kumar SP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 1,18,96,621 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Abhilakh Singh JKP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 7,86,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Alok Kumar RMGP 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 3,30,525 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aman Kumar Yadav RPD 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 8,15,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashish Singh BSP 1 Graduate 32 Rs 1,04,33,554 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,77,099 ~ 10 Lacs+ Hakim Singh Yadav CPI 0 Graduate Professional 75 Rs 85,58,979 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Hariram Shakya JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 73 Rs 33,30,500 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumari INC 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 1,67,26,960 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,50,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Ram Laraite Kisan Sena 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Shakya IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 13,65,465 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Singh Alias Bilton RSMD 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 24,51,700 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 1,03,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Suneel Kumar RLM 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 80,95,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Singh Chauhan BKPP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 63,25,106 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 362 ~ 3 Hund+ Swami Sachidanand Hari BJP 5 Doctorate 56 Rs 1,47,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Vedpal MD 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 21,48,018 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

