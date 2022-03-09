Bhojpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhojpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bhojpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Nagendra Singh. The Bhojpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bhojpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajaj Ahmad IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Alok IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Alok Verma BSP 1 Post Graduate 47 Rs 6,49,26,809 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Archana Rathaur INC 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 7,05,38,624 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 49,30,134 ~ 49 Lacs+ Arshad Jamal Siddiqui SP 3 Graduate 38 Rs 37,09,15,870 ~ 37 Crore+ / Rs 1,84,86,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Nagendra Singh Rathour BJP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 1,80,52,790 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,46,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rahul AAP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramteerth Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,29,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rejvan IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 60,023 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Singh IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 12,32,495 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Talib Siddiqui All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 79,20,289 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Bhojpur candidate Nagendra Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bhojpur candidate Jamaluddin Siddiqui from Samajwadi Party.

bhojpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jamaluddin Siddiqui SP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 12,46,92,916 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Avineesh Kumar Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 9,61,284 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhawar Singh MD 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,09,53,212 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 34,40,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ Chander Kishor JPS 1 12th Pass 65 Rs 36,18,328 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Durgavati IND 0 Literate 46 Rs 23,37,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ezaj Ahmad IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 2,91,013 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hargovind Singh RLM 2 10th Pass 31 Rs 34,02,442 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Singh Rathore BSP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 1,12,44,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Rajput JKP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 1,80,95,933 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,27,573 ~ 1 Lacs+ Munni Devi AD 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 25,42,816 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Padam Singh IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 18,22,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sewak Singh INC 1 12th Pass 55 Rs 1,27,06,207 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,17,313 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sarvendra Singh NCP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 59,55,821 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saurabh Rathore BJP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 2,68,32,734 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,51,759 ~ 19 Lacs+ Shyam Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 10,04,200 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Urmila IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,27,06,207 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,23,313 ~ 9 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

