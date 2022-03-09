Bhojipura (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhojipura (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bhojipura Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bahoran Lal Maurya. The Bhojipura seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bhojipura ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bhojipura Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bahoran Lal Maurya BJP 0 Graduate 69 Rs 2,84,48,772 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh AAP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,16,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sardar Khan INC 1 10th Pass 50 Rs 90,70,000 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shazil Islam Ansari SP 2 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 9,58,33,446 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 28,87,189 ~ 28 Lacs+ Yogesh Kumar BSP 1 10th Pass 51 Rs 47,95,02,638 ~ 47 Crore+ / Rs 3,52,49,221 ~ 3 Crore+

Bhojipura Election Result 2017

bhojipura Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bahoran Lal Maurya BJP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 70,16,928 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 5,39,205 ~ 5 Lacs+ Anees Khan IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 5,15,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devdatt Gangwar IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 17,14,650 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 62,000 ~ 62 Thou+ Dori Lal Kashyap Jan Shakti Ekta Party 0 Illiterate 31 Rs 7,05,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajender Kumar RLD 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 57,51,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 3,40,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mahesh Chandra Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 6,09,050 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Munendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 1,07,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Noor Jahan Jafri IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 3,08,10,700 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajendra Pal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 39 Rs 47,55,800 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 2,79,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shazil Islam Ansari SP 1 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 2,76,97,995 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,07,372 ~ 18 Lacs+ Sher Ali Zafri Ittehad-E-Millait Council 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 3,08,10,700 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Suleman Beg BSP 2 12th Pass 55 Rs 3,72,85,420 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Bhojipura Election Result 2012

bhojipura Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shazil Islam IEMC 1 10th Pass 37 Rs 2,31,46,800 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 33,25,840 ~ 33 Lacs+ Akhlaq Ahmad BSP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 4,95,98,217 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Kumar RPD 1 Graduate 37 Rs 1,70,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bahoran Lal Maurya BJP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 54,11,914 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 2,08,640 ~ 2 Lacs+ Chandra Prakash Gangwar SSD 0 Others 60 Rs 55,00,384 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghazanfar Ali RLNP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 11,33,400 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meera Yadav All India Minorities Front 0 Literate 35 Rs 13,38,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Javed QED 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 20,89,695 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Nem Singh AITC 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 28,09,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Agarwal RLM 0 Graduate 53 Rs 1,54,15,067 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,57,277 ~ 3 Lacs+ Prashant Patel JKP 1 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,08,93,282 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampal SHS 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 6,92,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sohrab Khan LPSP 0 Literate 45 Rs 6,93,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukh Lal BKrD 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 8,46,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tika Ram MD 2 Not Given 0 Rs 24,40,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Singh Gangwar SP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 1,41,45,036 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,77,391 ~ 7 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

