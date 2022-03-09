scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Bhognipur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhognipur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Bhognipur assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Bhognipur |
March 9, 2022 7:37:09 pm
Bhognipur Election Results 2022

Bhognipur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Bhognipur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vinod Kumar Katiyar. The Bhognipur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bhognipur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bhognipur Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ajendra Singh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Doctorate 42 Rs 7,21,916 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashutosh AAP 1 Post Graduate 50 Rs 3,53,91,878 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Govind Kumar INC 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 48,11,500 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Jagram Singh IND 0 Graduate 63 Rs 24,99,728 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Juned Khan BSP 1 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 30,13,933 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 7,12,000 ~ 7 Lacs+
Laxmi Narayan IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 3,72,100 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Narendra Pal Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 4,76,17,059 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+
Rakesh Sachan BJP 6 Post Graduate 66 Rs 37,54,24,114 ~ 37 Crore+ / Rs 8,17,78,692 ~ 8 Crore+
Randheer Peace Party 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 99,65,000 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 4,62,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Bhognipur candidate of from Vinod Kumar Katiyar Uttar Pradesh.

Bhognipur Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Vinod Kumar Katiyar
BJP

bhognipur Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Vinod Kumar Katiyar BJP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 14,56,67,783 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ajay Singh Bhadoriya Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 2,55,41,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 81,10,000 ~ 81 Lacs+
Col Vinod Sachan (retd) Bharat (Integrated) Rakshak Party 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 2,99,84,672 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+
Deewan Singh Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 12,10,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dharampal Singh IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 16,71,076 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dharmpal Singh Bhadauria BSP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 2,12,46,531 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 40,00,265 ~ 40 Lacs+
Jagram Singh IND 0 Graduate 55 Rs 30,72,389 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Juned Khan Peace Party 2 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 6,64,645 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kilkil Sachan IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 6,10,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahendra Singh National Apni Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 6,28,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Neeraj Shukla IND 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 3,02,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Neetam Sachan INC 1 Post Graduate 40 Rs 41,68,896 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Om Prakash Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,44,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sundar Lal Kisan IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 90,600 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Yogendra Pal Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 75 Rs 94,50,347 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bhognipur candidate of from Yogendra Pal Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Bhognipur Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Yogendra Pal Singh
SP

bhognipur Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Yogendra Pal Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 1,17,05,544 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Anil Kumar Singh BHARTIYA RASTRIYA MORCHA 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashutosh Pandey IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 81,30,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ausaf Husain NLP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Devraj Singh AD 1 10th Pass 49 Rs 72,92,418 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 10,75,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Dharam Pal BSP 1 Graduate 42 Rs 1,89,06,194 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 17,41,517 ~ 17 Lacs+
Kunwar Lal Sachan SSD 0 12th Pass 69 Rs 46,57,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 44,283 ~ 44 Thou+
Mahesh Trivedi IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,48,96,829 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 39,77,718 ~ 39 Lacs+
Md. Naseem Khan RLM 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 4,05,316 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nawab Khan Al-Hind Party 0 Literate 60 Rs 6,04,134 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Neetam INC 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 40,49,805 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Prakash Chandra Sachan IND 0 Others 69 Rs 70,80,963 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Puran Lal JD(U) 1 10th Pass 54 Rs 5,07,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raj Naryan IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 4,65,758 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 1,44,88,904 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Chandra BSKP 0 Not Given 66 Rs 2,90,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Naresh Singh JKP 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,14,45,921 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Singh Yadav INL 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 36,79,433 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sandip Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 3,90,509 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shiv Beer Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 25 Rs 1,048 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Surendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 9,99,186 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Bhognipur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Bhognipur Assembly is also given here..

