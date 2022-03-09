Bhoa (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhoa (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bhoa (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Joginder Pal. The Bhoa (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

bhoa (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dharminder IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 79,000 ~ 79 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Joginder Pal INC 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 17,99,38,160 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 20,96,425 ~ 20 Lacs+ Karam Singh IND 0 5th Pass 65 Rs 80,69,275 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 1,65,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Lal Chand AAP 1 10th Pass 51 Rs 6,19,225 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munish Kumar Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Others 25 Rs 2,100 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar BSP 1 Graduate 43 Rs 27,14,647 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema Kumari BJP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 89,08,738 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 9,46,125 ~ 9 Lacs+ Vijay Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 5,12,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yudhvir Singh IND 0 Graduate 64 Rs 2,56,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+

bhoa (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Joginder Pal INC 1 10th Pass 53 Rs 6,41,64,573 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 65,60,780 ~ 65 Lacs+ Amarjeet Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 2,38,30,114 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 82,45,904 ~ 82 Lacs+ Anika Ray Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 53,06,789 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Balbir Ram Fatehpuria IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 1,45,15,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Balbir Singh Hindustan Utthan Party 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 2,57,901 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bobby Sandhu SHS 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,01,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chain Singh BSP 0 Others 43 Rs 23,31,900 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dalip Singh Surajvanshi IND 0 Not Given 62 Rs 1,09,98,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 57,000 ~ 57 Thou+ Dharminder Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 5,96,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Geeta IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,57,49,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 53,00,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ Lal Chand Kataruchak Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 1,06,989 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lubhaya Ram IND 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 6,46,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahasha Vinod Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 3,11,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Master Sampuran Singh Saidipur AITC 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 27,03,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 1,96,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Seema Kumari BJP 0 5th Pass 38 Rs 81,01,719 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 3,39,975 ~ 3 Lacs+ Surinder Kumar Kalotra IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 14,90,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bhoa Sc candidate of from Seema Devi Punjab. Bhoa (sc) Election Result 2012

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

