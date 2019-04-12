Bhiwandi: Cong accuses BJP’s Kapil Patil of poll code violation, seeks disqualification

THE CONGRESS has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) seeking the cancellation of nomination of Kapil Patil, the BJP candidate from Bhiwandi. The complaint, over a video clip in which Patil’s voice is allegedly heard, was submitted to the EC on Thursday, sources said.

According to the complaint, lodged by Congress Thane rural secretary Pankaj Gaikwad, Patil allegedly promised the voters tickets to visit home if they voted for him on April 29. Gaikwad said: “He was speaking at a meeting held mostly for the voters living in Bhiwandi but hailing from UP and Bihar. He promised them that he would get them tickets to go home after the election, if they vote for him. This is in direct contradiction to the model code of conduct.”

“I have asked for his nomination to be cancelled,” Gaikwad added.

While Patil was not available for comment, a BJP leader from Bhiwandi said, “These are pressure tactics by the Opposition. We will check the veracity of claims made, but we are sure that the complaint is baseless.”

Sena sacks rebel leader Suresh Mahatre

The Shiv Sena on Thursday sacked rebel leader Suresh Mahatre alias Balya Mama for opposing ally BJP’s candidate in Bhiwandi Kapil Patil and “indulging in anti-party activities”, party sources said.

The action came after Mahatre filed nomination papers as an Independent on Tuesday.

Mahatre, the Sena’s sampark pramukh from Thane Rural, had been openly opposing Patil’s candidature since the election campaign began. He even tried to get a Congress ticket after the Sena gave the seat to BJP, but failed. He then filed nomination as an Independent candidate.

Talking to media, Mahatre said: “I respect the party’s decision. But I will continue to work and will defeat Patil.”