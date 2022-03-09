Bhinga (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhinga (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bhinga Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Mohammad Aslam. The Bhinga seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bhinga Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aasiya All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Literate 47 Rs 45,18,767 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Alimuddin BSP 1 12th Pass 33 Rs 80,64,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Gajala Chaudhary INC 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 40,29,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Indrani Devi SP 2 12th Pass 52 Rs 4,05,25,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Jhaloose IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 4,24,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Pathak LJP 3 10th Pass 32 Rs 27,49,500 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moti IND 0 Illiterate 58 Rs 15,80,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Padam Sen Chaudhary BJP 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 5,52,40,345 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhakar Pandey Bahujan Maha Party 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 27,29,959 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kishor Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 12,29,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Rup Samyak Party 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,30,90,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

bhinga Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mohammad Aslam BSP 1 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 3,07,67,906 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Alekshendra Kant Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 4,10,35,969 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashwani Kumar Verma IND 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 10,85,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Bhola Prasad IND 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 2,11,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrani Devi SP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 2,20,73,870 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,55,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Malik Ram Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 10,46,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,932 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mansharam Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 2,02,479 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhakar Pandey IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 16,27,157 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Abhilakh IND 2 12th Pass 43 Rs 62,56,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramnaresh IND 0 Illiterate 54 Rs 14,45,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bhinga candidate of from Indrani Devi Uttar Pradesh. Bhinga Election Result 2012

bhinga Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Indrani Devi SP 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,51,95,917 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,19,790 ~ 4 Lacs+ A. Raheem Khan BSP 1 8th Pass 59 Rs 7,08,26,465 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 36,00,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ Badshah Khan PECP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 55,61,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Daddan Mishra BJP 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 2,47,79,302 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,861 ~ 1 Lacs+ Daulatram IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 11,35,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devmani RLM 0 Graduate 42 Rs 28,33,500 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gobrey IND 0 Illiterate 49 Rs 8,22,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jhalushey IND 0 Illiterate 30 Rs 9,61,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohamad Aslam INC 2 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 62,39,835 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Murlidhar BSRD 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parghat IND 0 5th Pass 56 Rs 12,04,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santram IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 14,85,160 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vanshraj IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 3,75,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

