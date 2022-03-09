Bhimtal (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhimtal (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bhimtal Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by IND candidate Ram Singh Kaira. The Bhimtal seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Bhimtal ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bhimtal Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhuwan Chandra Arya BSP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 7,20,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dan Singh Bhandari INC 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 92,31,425 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 1,13,49,569 ~ 1 Crore+ Harish Chandra Joshi UKD 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 3,80,31,222 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Lakhan Singh Negi IND 5 12th Pass 42 Rs 4,41,53,664 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 30,07,648 ~ 30 Lacs+ Manoj Sah IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,51,80,035 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Chandra IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 6,61,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ram Singh Kaira BJP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,37,01,562 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,39,255 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar Pandey AAP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 9,24,700 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chander Arya IND 0 Post Graduate 71 Rs 94,176 ~ 94 Thou+ / Rs 8,21,123 ~ 8 Lacs+ Vikram Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 15,37,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Bhimtal candidate of from Ram Singh Kaira Uttarakhand. Bhimtal Election Result 2017

bhimtal Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Singh Kaira IND 1 Graduate 43 Rs 63,22,780 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 2,93,546 ~ 2 Lacs+ Aan Singh IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 8,12,936 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dan Singh INC 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 66,77,054 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Govind Singh Bisht BJP 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 2,32,91,601 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,42,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Govind Singh Bisht IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 32,80,108 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 44,000 ~ 44 Thou+ Kamal Pathak Lok Shahi Party (Secular) 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 10,62,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishnanand Kandpal IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naveen Chandra UKD 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 29,91,723 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Suhail Ahmad IND 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tara Datt Pandey BSP 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 35,76,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Bhimtal candidate of from Dan Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand. Bhimtal Election Result 2012

bhimtal Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dan Singh Bhandari BJP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 26,47,162 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 21,55,058 ~ 21 Lacs+ Dr. Suresh Singh Negi IND 1 Post Graduate 37 Rs 3,84,09,346 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh Chandra IND 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 30,50,600 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,64,308 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kailash Singh IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 21,31,297 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Pal BSP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 7,02,03,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,57,71,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Naveen Chandra Bahuguna UPP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 21,91,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 2,22,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Nirmala Joshi IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 20,99,952 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 89,000 ~ 89 Thou+ Puran Singh Mehra UKDP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 32,55,505 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajendra Kumar Pant IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 13,56,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+ Ram Singh Kera INC 4 Graduate 37 Rs 28,38,145 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 10,35,415 ~ 10 Lacs+ Sudershan Shah UtRM 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 2,24,03,250 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Virendra Danai SP 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 16,29,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 3,80,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Bhimtal Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Bhimtal Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Bhimtal Assembly is also given here.