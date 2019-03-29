Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to take on PM Modi in Varanasi

Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Thursday said that he will be contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to the Indian Express, Azad said he has decided to contest from the seat as the grand alliance does not appear to have a strong contestant against Modi.

Bhim Army has also organised a bike rally in Varanasi on Saturday which will be attended by Azad, party’s national president Vinay Ratan said. Follow more election news here.

“We have sought permission from the district administration for my Varanasi visit on Saturday. I will be contesting from this seat and it can be taken as the formal start to my election process. We wanted to start from a religious place and therefore we have selected Saint Ravidas temple in Varanasi. We will travel around 7 km on bike starting from collectorate to Ravidas gate,” said Azad.

“I will be fighting as an independent candidate from the seat as I do not want somebody, who is weakening the country, to win from Uttar Pradesh. I had already said that if Behenji (Mayawati), Akhilesh bhai or Mulayam Singh Yadav did not contest from the seat, then I would fight from Varanasi. I wanted a strong candidate against Modi but it doesn’t seem to be happening. I will not let Modi win easily,” Azad added.

He further said that so far he is the only Bhim Army member who is contesting this election.

Asked about any possible alliance with a political party or supporting anyone, he said that at present he is not supporting any political party and waiting to see who is supporting him.

Earlier this month, Congress general secretary in charge for east UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Azad at a Meerut hospital where he was admitted after being detained by the police for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. Bhim Army had declared soon after the meeting that it would contest the LS polls and Azad would take on Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi.

Bhim Army Purvanchal in-charge, P K Sagar said that by Friday the district administration is expected to give the permission for the bike rally event as they have already submitted the application.

“We have been told that many rules of model code of conduct apply only on the Bhim Army. That is why we are getting permission for only 10 motorcycles and a four-wheeler. This is when politicians have several vehicles in their convoy. I would reach Varanasi on Friday late night or Saturday early morning. After this programme, very soon I would come back to Varanasi for proper campaigning,” Azad added.