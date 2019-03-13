Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained for violating code of conduct

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained along with other supporters in Deoband on Tuesday for allegedly violating the Model Code Of Conduct. Azad was later taken to Anand Hospital in Meerut after he fell sick.

“Almost 100 members and supporters of Bhim Army had gathered in Deoband. Since the Election Commission’s announcement of the Model Of Conduct, no public gathering of such nature is allowed…Later Chandrashekhar was taken to Meerut following complaints of poor health,” said SaharanpurASP Vineet Bhatnagar.

Azad flagged off the ‘Hunkar Rally’ in Meerut on Sunday which was to be held at Jantar Mantar on Friday. He had planned overnight stays in Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad, among other places, besides road shows and workers’ meetings.

An official at the hospital claimed Azad was admitted after he initially suffered breathlessness.