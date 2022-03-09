B.h.e.l. Ranipur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

B.h.e.l. Ranipur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The B.h.e.l. Ranipur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Adesh Chauhan . The B.h.e.l. Ranipur seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

b.h.e.l. ranipur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adesh Chauhan BJP 1 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,41,73,497 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 19,81,636 ~ 19 Lacs+ Ajay IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 3,65,28,530 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Irfan Ali Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party 0 5th Pass 50 Rs 1,10,31,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ishant Kumar SP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 1,02,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moh Mursleen Qureshi IND 4 Literate 52 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Ompal Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,86,08,292 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Pankaj Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 3,89,895 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prashant Rai AAP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 3,04,06,487 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 95,00,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ Praveen Surya Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 8,20,916 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajbir Singh Chauhan INC 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 3,57,10,664 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 47,02,540 ~ 47 Lacs+ Ramesh Chand Dhiman CPI(M) 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 1,46,11,139 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandesh Sharma Nyaydharmsabha 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 21,30,037 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

b.h.e.l. ranipur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adesh Chauhan BJP 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 79,94,535 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 6,49,010 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ambrish Kumar INC 1 Post Graduate 68 Rs 65,66,392 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Anand Kumar Verma Bharatiya Momin Front 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 22,41,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhanesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 61 Rs 49,52,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Faizan IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulshan Khatri IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 38,15,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Irfan Ali IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 12,58,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Naveen Kaushik SP 2 Others 43 Rs 1,52,66,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 94,00,000 ~ 94 Lacs+ Pankaj Kumar IND 2 Post Graduate 37 Rs 33,000 ~ 33 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pitambar Dutt Baluni CPI(M) 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 1,74,24,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prashant Rai BSP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 2,73,97,456 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 67,00,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 37 Rs 44,52,241 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Tirath Pal IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 2,76,837 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Toufeeq Ahmad UKD 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 17,77,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Chandr Mishra IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

