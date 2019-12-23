Bhawanathpur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhawanathpur Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Bhawanathpur Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Bhawanathpur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

bhawanathpur Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhay Kumar Pandey IND 0 12th Pass 43 Sixty-Eight Lakh+ / Twenty-Five Thousand+ Anant Pratap Deo IND 1 12th Pass 48 Ten Crore+ / 0 Anup Kumar Tiwari SP 0 Graduate Professional 36 One Crore+ / 0 Arundev Kumar Gupta IND 0 Graduate Professional 25 Twelve Lakh+ / 0 Barun Bihari CPI(ML)(L) 1 Graduate 31 Sixty Lakh+ / Seventy-Six Thousand+ Bhanu Pratap Shahi BJP 6 Graduate 44 Four Crore+ / Seventy-Two Lakh+ Bhanu Ram IND 0 Literate 64 Six Lakh+ / 0 Ekabal Singh CPI(ML) Red Star 0 5th Pass 64 Ten Thousand+ / 0 Kanhya Chaubey AITC 2 Graduate 48 Sixty-Four Lakh+ / 0 Kedar Prasad Yadav INC 4 Post Graduate 49 Ninety-Four Lakh+ / 0 Kishun Ram IND 0 Literate 47 Thirteen Lakh+ / 0 Lavkus Prajapati Voters Party International 0 Graduate 28 One Crore+ / 0 Manish Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 28 Seventy-Five Lakh+ / Sixty-Three Thousand+ Munna Prasad Janata Party 0 10th Pass 41 Eighteen Lakh+ / 0 Nityanand Pathak Jagrook Janta Party 0 12th Pass 33 Three Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Priyanka Devi IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Thirty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Rajendra Paswan AAP 0 Graduate 65 Seventy-Four Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Ram Lal Dinakar IND 0 Literate 44 Nineteen Lakh+ / 0 Ram Naresh Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 50 One Crore+ / Nineteen Lakh+ Rambinay Vishwakarma SUCI(C) 0 10th Pass NaN Seventeen Lakh+ / Forty Thousand+ Rameshwar Prasad Akela CPI 0 Literate 65 Twenty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Rekha Choubey LJP 2 Graduate 34 Seventy-Nine Lakh+ / Twenty-Six Lakh+ Rupesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 42 Eighty-Nine Lakh+ / Ten Lakh+ Shakuntala Devi JD(U) 1 Graduate 53 Four Crore+ / Ninety-Three Lakh+ Shanker Priye Ram IND 0 Graduate 36 Two Lakh+ / 0 Shiv Kumar Uraon IND 0 Illiterate 42 One Lakh+ / 0 Sogra Bibi BSP 1 Literate 37 Thirty-Five Lakh+ / Seven Lakh+ Vijay Kumar Keshri JVM(P) 0 Literate 50 Two Crore+ / One Crore+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

