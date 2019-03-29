Seat with Sena, BJP hopeful from Shirdi to contest as Independent

WITH SHIV Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande being renominated from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, one of the hopefuls from BJP, Bhausaheb Wakchoure, has rebelled and decided to contest as an Independent.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Wakchoure, who is also the trustee of Saibaba Sansthan, said: “I have decided to contest because of pressure from the people. People are not happy with Lokhande and hence, I have decided to put my hat in the ring.”

“I am still in the BJP but will contest as an Independent. People want me here. I am always with the Modi government and have always worked here,” he added. Click here for more election news

The Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency was created on February 19, 2008 as part of the implementation of Delimitation Commission of India recommendations. It is one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Ahmednagar and first held elections in 2009. Its first MP was Wakchoure, who had shot to fame by defeating RPI’s Ramdas Athawale.

However, in the 2014 elections, Wakchoure ditched the Sena to join the Congress and fought against Sena’s Sadashiv Lokhande. He lost and later joined the BJP. This time, Sena will contest the seat as per its seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.

Lokhande, meanwhile, said he owed his renomination to the work “they had done at Shirdi”. “We have been assured of help from BJP candidates like Sujay Vikhe-Patil, who is contesting from the Ahmednagar seat. We have also assured them of our help,” he said.

Congress candidate Bhausaheb Kamble said people in the rural areas of Shirdi are fed up, as none of their problems has been addressed. “The main issue is to ensure enough water in rural areas of Shirdi. We need to increase the water level up to 100 TMC in the dam so that there is enough for our people in Ahemdnagar and the remaining districts,” he added.

Confident of winning, Kamble seemed not bothered about murmurs of Congress proposing to swap the Shirdi seat with Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha. “I am from a middle class family. A simple man, working since 34 years and serving the people of Shirdi… will get the chance to serve them again once elected. It does not matter who is in the fray,” he said.