Bhatpar Rani (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bhatpar Rani (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bhatpar Rani Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Ashutosh. The Bhatpar Rani seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

bhatpar rani Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay BSP 1 12th Pass 37 Rs 86,25,000 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajimullah Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 55,96,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil AAP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 83,87,981 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashutosh Upadhyay SP 1 Doctorate 40 Rs 2,60,60,688 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dayanand Apna Dal United Party 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 60,78,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Durgesh Kumar Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 11,25,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshav Chand Yadav INC 2 Post Graduate 42 Rs 21,11,839 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramashray Rajbhar JD(U) 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 32,22,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 42,000 ~ 42 Thou+ Sabhakunwar BJP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 1,69,29,474 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,33,709 ~ 8 Lacs+ Shriram Kushwaha CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 41 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

bhatpar rani Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashutosh SP 0 Doctorate 35 Rs 2,41,67,161 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarnath CPI(ML)(L) 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 4,44,312 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashwani Kumar Singh IND 6 Post Graduate 28 Rs 1,08,94,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Basadev RLD 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 32,23,200 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhartendu Urf Martand Naitik Party 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 9,78,00,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dayanand Apna Dal United Party 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 33,66,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaynath BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 1,37,98,973 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,00,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 3,71,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pravesh Yadav IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 17,59,011 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sabha Kunwar BSP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 43,15,207 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 4,92,363 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sadhu Saran CPI(M) 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 14,02,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vindyachal RPI 1 Literate 52 Rs 8,03,200 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

bhatpar rani Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kameswar SP 0 Literate 79 Rs 2,01,94,722 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,97,796 ~ 13 Lacs+ Abhay Kumar RLM 0 Graduate 30 Rs 14,90,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Arvind Giri LD 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 2,10,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 300 ~ 3 Hund+ Binda INC 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 35,40,056 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 3,30,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Chandra Pratap Narayan RJTP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrabhan CPM 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 3,72,294 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilip IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 9,55,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girish JD(U) 0 Graduate 57 Rs 1,53,25,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Mohd. Ibrahim SBSP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 55,97,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj NCP 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 1,43,224 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Raj Kumar Shahi BJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 76,71,242 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 2,02,610 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajendra LJP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 2,39,265 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 17,000 ~ 17 Thou+ Ram Narayan IND 0 10th Pass 73 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramchandra RSMD 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 17,60,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sabhakunwar BSP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 25,33,641 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 2,37,182 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sriram CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 31 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar RKSP 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 14,92,900 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Chand IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 29,68,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 600 ~ 6 Hund+ Vindhyachal RPI 1 Literate 47 Rs 2,10,461 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Singh PECP 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 1,16,52,347 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

