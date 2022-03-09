Bharthana (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bharthana (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Bharthana (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Savitri Katheria. The Bharthana (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Bharthana Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

bharthana (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adarsh IND 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 1,41,58,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 Graduate 34 Rs 31,56,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 4,40,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Kamlesh BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 70,09,530 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 31,35,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghvendra Kumar Singh SP 1 Post Graduate 52 Rs 1,89,46,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,40,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ Rakesh Chandra Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 1,41,58,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Siddharth Shanker BJP 0 Doctorate 46 Rs 14,84,50,478 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 3,85,86,562 ~ 3 Crore+ Sneh Lata INC 0 Graduate 39 Rs 31,84,500 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Bharthana Sc candidate of from Savitri Katheria Uttar Pradesh. Bharthana (sc) Election Result 2017

bharthana (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Savitri Katheria BJP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 20,90,204 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 9,29,100 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhekendra Lok Dal 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Ram Bharose Lal NCP 0 Graduate 81 Rs 53,13,681 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar Katheria SP 0 Graduate 32 Rs 54,94,471 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghvendra Kumar Gautam BSP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 54,15,559 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram Verma Jan Adhikar Manch 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 21,97,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Singh Vikas Party 0 5th Pass 30 Rs 1,01,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vimal Gautam Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 31 Rs 9,91,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Bharthana Sc candidate of from Sukh Devi Verma Uttar Pradesh. Bharthana (sc) Election Result 2012

bharthana (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sukh Devi Verma SP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 1,02,74,104 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar VIP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 31,95,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ayodhya Prasad NAP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 46,23,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Badan Singh IJP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 3,43,58,500 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Ram Bharose Lal NCP 0 Graduate 76 Rs 48,88,853 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harikishan MD 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 22,91,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khushi Lal RPI(A) 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 14,79,846 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal G JKP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 1,32,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpendra LJP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 6,42,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghvendra Kumar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 66,15,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajeshwri Singh INC 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 40,49,563 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sateesh Kumar RLM 0 Graduate 29 Rs 13,31,161 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savitri Katheria BJP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 6,44,672 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

